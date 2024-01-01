On June 28th, all ravers of Montreal are summoned to OPUS5G, a warehouse rave brought to you by your 3 favourite DIY rave collectives in the city.





This is an illegal event taking place in an abandoned warehouse. There is a possibility that it gets shut down by the cops, in which case we cannot guarantee that refunds will be issued due to the inherent cost of setting up the event (DJs, equipment, etc).





Due to the risky nature of the event, we have set a low capacity for entries and are asking ticketholders to arrive at different times. This event will sell out and we will not be selling tickets at the door.





And now… the deeeeets of the night:

Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-raised Taiwanese-American producer JiaLing aka BIG J, is coming to town and is about to shake things up in your local multi-story abandoned warehouse. Local creatures GoblinCanDance [Layer05], Lilaiza [Fissure], Michele Azur [STMUnderground] and Technique Nado will fill in the rest of the night to keep your legs moving along with that booty shaking.





Lights by fantasy

Tags on poster by ensix





*Please do not share this event on social media. Feel free to invite trusted friends via DM.





*Racism, Sexism, Homophobia, Transphobia, Bigotry, Discriminatory Behaviour, Violence, and Harassment will not be tolerated in this space.