Kinette Club of Sutton

Hosted by

Kinette Club of Sutton

About this event

Sales closed

Spookify Georgina 2024

Georgina

ON, Canada

Door Prize Ticket Only, Registration for Homes is now closed
$10
If you would like to be included in the door prize draws, a Min $10.00 donation is required. This option will include you in the door prizes not the contest. If you have entered your home and purchased a Home/Business Contest Registration Min Donation ticket, you're already included in the door prizes. *All donations will benefit Jericho Youth Services Georgina*
Additional Donation for Jericho Youth Services
$10
Many Contestants have asked to donate more than the minimum amount required. You can add this ticket option on and increase the donation. *All donations will benefit Jericho Youth Services Georgina*
Additional Donation for Jericho Youth Services
$20
Many Contestants have asked to donate more than the minimum amount required. You can add this ticket option on and increase the donation. *All donations will benefit Jericho Youth Services Georgina*
Additional Donation for Jericho Youth Services
$50
Many Contestants have asked to donate more than the minimum amount required. You can add this ticket option on and increase the donation. *All donations will benefit Jericho Youth Services Georgina*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!