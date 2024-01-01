Sonic Serenade: Twin Track Unveiling

Join Dallas Waldo, Big Lou, Amanda Movio, and The Justin Maki Band on July 26th for an early night of music and laughter at the Palasad Social Bowl!





We are celebrating the release of 2 singles: the first single, 'Find Your Flow' by Justin Maki & Dallas Waldo, is out on all streaming platforms; the second is 'Time Witchu' by Big Lou and Justin Maki, which drops on July 9th!





The events of the evening will progress as follows:

6:00 PM - Doors Open

6:30-6:45 PM - Justin Maki (solo)

7:00-7:25 PM - Dallas Waldo

7:40-8:10 PM - Big Lou

8:25-8:55 PM - Amanda Movio

9:10-10:00 PM Justin Maki Band (w/ special guests)





Ticket Details:

Live streaming.....$15

Gen. Admission......$20

Door price.....$25



