Mi3L School's Pet Store

Product Information: • A kibble shape, size and texture tailor-made for the Beagle. Designed in the shape of a cross which helps slow the speed of ingestion, and encourages the Beagle to chew. • Beagles are cheerful dogs, bred originally for tracking hares by scent. They are even-tempered, intelligent and determined. All these qualities make the Beagle an excellent companion. They are also known for being voracious eaters, therefore having a tendency to put on weight. This formula helps maintain the adult Beagle's ideal weight with an appropriate calorie content. • Beagles are little athletes with stamina and energy to spare. His sturdy and compact body combined with his natural tendency to put on weight are among the factors that can put stress on his joints. The BEAGLE ADULT formula includes glucosamine and chondroitin to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA. • The exclusive kibble shape helps slow down the rate of food intake by encouraging chewing. This formula also contains an exclusive blend of fibers to help the Beagle feel full after mealtime. Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid. Calorie Content: This diet contains 3463 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 284 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.)25%Crude Fat (min.)10%Crude Fiber (max.)5.1%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.13%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).05%Glucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)4 mg/kg *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.

