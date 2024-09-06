Mi3L School's Pet Store

Royal Canin Breed Health German Shepherd Adult 30LBS
$113.25
Save 20%！
UPC: 030111520807
30lb
Product Information:
• The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd, encouraging him to chew.
• A longer colonic transit time combined with large breed dogs’ higher colonic permeability can lead to more fermentation and poor stool quality. GERMAN SHEPHERD ADULT contributes to supporting this breed’s sensitive digestive system with highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins and a selection of specific fibers to limit intestinal fermentation and to help maintain a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
• The skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health, and appropriate nutrition plays an important part in maintaining their quality. The GERMAN SHEPHERD ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).
• The lively temperament of the German Shepherd leads to hard working joints. The GERMAN SHEPHERD ADULT formula helps support healthy bones and joints and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, oat groats, chicken fat, pork meal, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, coprah oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, L-tyrosine, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), monocalcium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3771 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 321 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)22%Crude Fat (min.)17%Crude Fiber (max.)5%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).07%Glucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 24
Unit Length : 5.5
Unit Width : 16.5
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Labrador Retriever Puppy
$115.15
Save 20%!
UPC: 030111418203
30lb
Product Information:
• The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY formula has been designed to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador Retriever puppy to chew his food.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) to support the development of strong bones and healthy joints and a balanced energy intake for healthy weight gain in Labrador Retriever puppies.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, corn, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, egg product, vegetable oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement,menadione sodium bisulfite complex], choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3567 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 307 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 31.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Calcium (min.) 1.15%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.96%
Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles
Unit Height : 25
Unit Length : 6
Unit Width : 17.5
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult Dog 30LBS
$113.25
Save 20%!
UPC: 030111169051
Product Information:
• The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.
• The skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health. An appropriate food is important in maintaining healthy skin and coat. The GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).
• Golden Retrievers can be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
• Excess weight gain can affect the health of Golden Retrievers, and therefore an appropriately balanced food is necessary for their well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT helps maintain the breed’s ideal weight with an appropriate calorie and fat content.
Ingredients:
Brown rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, wheat gluten, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, salt, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, monocalcium phosphate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3489 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 276 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)23%Crude Fat (min.)11%Crude Fiber (max.)5.7%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).07%Taurine* (min.)02%Glucosamine* (min.)891 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)9 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 25
Unit Length : 6
Unit Width : 17.5
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin PRO Canine Size Health Nutrition Small Puppy 30L
$133.30
Save 37%!
UPC: 030111493064
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy's immune system develops gradually. SMALL PUPPY helps support your puppy's natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• Formulated to satisfy fussy appetites and meet the high energy needs of small breed puppies during the growth period.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), calcium carbonate, salt, Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3891 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg.
Unit Height : 18.50''
Unit Length : 5.25''
Unit Width : 26.00''
Unit Weight : 30.00 LBS
Royal Canin PRO German Shepherd Puppy 33LBS
$126.20
Save 22%!
UPC: 030111418043
Product Information:
• The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy, encouraging him to chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY supports this breed’s sensitive digestive system with highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibers to limit intestinal fermentation and to help maintain a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
• Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in German Shepherd puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.
• *Low indigestible proteins **Mannanoligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, oat groats, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, pea fiber, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3639 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28%Crude Fat (min.)14%Crude Fiber (max.)3.8%Moisture (max.)10%Calcium (min.)1.15%Phosphorus (min.)0.96%Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin Sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 25
Unit Length : 6
Unit Width : 17.5
Unit Weight : 33
Royal Canin PRO Small Adult Dog 30LBS
$123.30
Save 40%!
UPC: 30111512598
Product Information:
• Helps maintain a healthy weight in small dogs by meeting their high energy needs while using L-carnitine to promote fat metabolism.
• Satisfies the fussy appetite of small dogs with a special formulation and exclusive flavors.
• Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
• Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3744 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 359 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
L-carnitine* (min.) 35 mg/kg.
Unit Height : 6.00''
Unit Length : 17.50''
Unit Width : 25.00''
Unit Weight : 30.00 LBS
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Giant Junior Dog 30LBS
$119.15
Save 15%!
UPC: 030111494382
Product Information:
• Growing dogs have developing digestive systems which are prone to digestive issues including loose stool. GIANT Junior helps support improved digestive health through prebiotics (MOS and FOS*) and an optimal fibre balance to help promote a healthy beneficial gut microflora population. Low Indigestible Proteins (LIPs) also help contribute to an optimal stool quality.
• The growth phase of giant breed puppies lasts for up to two years, and it is critical that they receive the nutrients they require in the appropriate amounts to ensure optimal development. GIANT Junior promotes the development of strong muscles and sturdy joints through adapted protein levels, glucosamine, chondroitin, L-carnitine, and other key nutrients.
• Giant breed dogs put extreme stress on sensitive joints, making them more prone to inflammation and arthritis. GIANT Junior promotes healthy skeletal development in giant breed puppies, with an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, and the addition of glucosamine and chondroitin, along with anti-inflammatory omega 3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA help joints grow strong, to help protect fragile joints and limit inflammation.
• During the critical growth phase, the puppy’s immune system is vulnerable. GIANT Junior is formulated with a specialized complex of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, lutein and taurine, which help to neutralize free radicals and support the development of the puppy’s immune defenses.
• *Mannanoligosaccharides and Fructooligosaccharides
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, fish oil, potassium phosphate, vegetable oil, grain distillers dried yeast, calcium carbonate, salt, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, potassium chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, taurine, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate), marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 303 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)29.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Calcium (min.)0.92%Phosphorus (min.)0.74%Fructooligosaccharides* (min.)3000 mg/kgMannanoligosaccharides* (min.)400 mg/kgL-carnitine* (min.)225 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 26
Unit Length : 5.5
Unit Width : 16
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Giant Puppy 30LBS
$119.15
Save 15%！
UPC: 030111494177
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GIANT PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with a precise energy content to support healthy growth of giant breed puppies during the first phase of development. This formula helps support healthy weight gain.
• Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in giant breed puppies.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, fish oil, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3556 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 341 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)32.0%Crude Fat (min.)12.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.4%Moisture (max.)10.0%Calcium (min.)1.1%Phosphorus (min.)0.92%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)3.75 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 26
Unit Length : 5.5
Unit Width : 16
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Large Adult Dog 30LBS
$106.25
Save 22%！
UPC: 030111179302
Product Information:
• Helps promote optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber. ?
• Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, brown rice, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3755 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 360 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.46%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 6.25''
Unit Length : 18.00''
Unit Width : 24.50''
Unit Weight : 30.00 LBS
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Large Puppy 30LBS
$107.25
Save 23%！
UPC: 030111449283
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LARGE PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• LARGE PUPPY is formulated to meet the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies during their long growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, fish oil, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3667 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)3.75 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 5.25''
Unit Length : 18.50''
Unit Width : 26.00''
Unit Weight : 30.00 LBS
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult Dog 30LBS
$106.25
Save 22%！
UPC: 030111517432
Product Information:
• Helps support the medium breed dog’s natural defenses with an antioxidant complex and prebiotics. ?
• Helps promote optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.
• Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, salt, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3616 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.39%.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 24
Unit Length : 5.5
Unit Width : 16.5
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Medium Puppy 30LBS
$100.20
Save 18%！
UPC: 030111493897
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MEDIUM PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• MEDIUM PUPPY is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, monosodium phosphate, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 393 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)30.0%Crude Fat (min.)18.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.6%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg
Save 18%！
UPC: 030111493897
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition X-Small Adult Dog 14LBS
$80.15
Save 16%！
UPC: 030111512147
Product Information:
• Extra small dogs are susceptible to constipation due to their long digestive tract, compared to their small body size. This is due to increased fluid to being removed from the colon, leading to dry stool. X-SMALL Adult is formulated with highly digestible proteins and an optimal fibre balance (including psyllium) which help to regulate and ease intestinal transit. Low Indigestible Proteins (LIPs) help to limit the indigestible protein reaching the colon which becomes fermented by the bacteria and this helps to improve stool quality and odour.
• An extra small dog's skin and coat are a reflection of their overall state of health. X-SMALL Adult™ is formulated with anti-inflammatory omega 3s (EPA and DHA), vitamin A, biotin and highly digestible proteins to help contribute to a healthy skin and coat.
• Formulated to meet the very high energy needs of very small adult dogs.
• This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 8 lb. This exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, L-tyrosine, L-lysine, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3840 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 369 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%.
Unit Height : 24
Unit Length : 3.5
Unit Width : 14
Unit Weight : 14
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition X-Small Breed Puppy Dog Dr
$83.15
Save 15%！
UPC: 030111512116
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. X-SMALL PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• A specific blend of soluble and insoluble fibers (including psyllium) help facilitate intestinal transit and contribute to optimal stool quality.
• Formulated to satisfy fussy appetites and meet the high energy needs of very small breed puppies during the growth period.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, vegetable oil, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), calcium carbonate, salt, Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-lysine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3884 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 412 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)29.0%Crude Fat (min.)18.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.4%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgL-carnitine* (min.)35 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 24
Unit Length : 3.5
Unit Width : 14
Unit Weight : 14
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Small Aging 12+ Dog 2.5LBS
$31.15
Save 19%！
PC: 030111512727
Product Information:
• Developed to support healthy aging in small breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants.
• Developed with a controlled phosphorus level to help maintain healthy kidneys.
• Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Brown rice, corn, corn gluten meal, brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, wheat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-arginine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, salt, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, taurine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, GLA safflower oil, L-tyrosine, green tea extract, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3661 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.37%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.19%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%.
Unit Height : 12
Unit Length : 4
Unit Width : 7.5
Unit Weight : 2.5
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition X-Small Aging 12+ Dog 2.5L
$31.15
Save 19%！
UPC: 030111512420
Product Information:
• Developed to support healthy aging in very small breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants.?
• Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of various fibers help to regulate and ease intestinal transit.
• Formulated with key nutrients and antioxidants to help maintain the heart health of very small dogs.
• This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 8 lb. This exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, corn, chicken fat, brown rice, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, L-arginine, L-tyrosine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, taurine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3768 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 343 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.19%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%.
Unit Height : 12
Unit Length : 4
Unit Width : 7.5
Unit Weight : 2.5
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition X-Small Mature 8+ Dog 2.5L
$31.15
Save 19%!
UPC: 030111512321
Product Information:
• Formulated with nutrients and a complex of antioxidants to help keep very small breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging.
• Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of various fibers help to regulate and ease intestinal transit.
• Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
• This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 8 lb. This exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, corn, brown rice, natural flavors, wheat gluten, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate, L-arginine, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3854 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 362 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%.
Unit Height : 12
Unit Length : 4
Unit Width : 7.5
Unit Weight : 2.5
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Small Adult 8+ Dog 13LBS
$78.10
Save 20%!
UPC: 030111512611
Product Information:
• Formulated with nutrients and a complex of antioxidants to help keep small breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging.
• Satisfies the fussy appetite of small dogs with a special formulation and exclusive flavors.
• Helps maintain a healthy weight in small dogs by meeting their high energy needs while using L-carnitine to promote fat metabolism.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, brown rice, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, magnesium oxide, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3765 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 343 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
L-carnitine* (min.) 35 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 24
Unit Length : 3.5
Unit Width : 14
Unit Weight : 13
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult 7+ Dog 30LBS
$117.15
Save 16%!
UPC: 030111517739
Product Information:
• Precisely formulated with nutrients to help keep medium breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
• Helps promote optimal digestion with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.
• Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, oat groats, wheat gluten, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, vegetable oil, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, GLA safflower oil, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3658 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%.
Unit Height : 25
Unit Length : 6
Unit Width : 17.5
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Large Adult 5+ Dog 30LBS
$117.15
Save 16%!
UPC: 030111518231
Product Information:
• Precisely formulated with nutrients to help keep large breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
• Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Helps promote optimal digestion with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, wheat, oat groats, brown rice, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, L-lysine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3787 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 337 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Unit Height : 24
Unit Length : 5.5
Unit Width : 16.5
Unit Weight : 30
Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Large Aging 8+ Dog 30LBS
$117.15
Save 16%!
UPC: 030111518330
Product Information:
• Developed to promote healthy aging in large breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
• Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Helps facilitate intestinal transit with a specific fiber content and contributes to optimal stool quality with proteins selected for their high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, corn, brown rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, pea fiber, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-tryptophan, glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3762 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Save 16%!
Product Information:
• Developed to promote healthy aging in large breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
• Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Helps facilitate intestinal transit with a specific fiber content and contributes to optimal stool quality with proteins selected for their high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, corn, brown rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, pea fiber, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-tryptophan, glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3762 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin PRO Giant Adult Dog 40LBS
$143.30
Save 21%!
UPC: 030111518460
Product Information:
• Helps support giant breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
• Formulated with key nutrients (including taurine) to support the heart health of giant dogs.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3958 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 427 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Taurine* (min.) 0.14%
Glucosamine* (min.) 446 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Golden Retriever Puppy 30
$115.15
Save 20%!
UPC: 030111454331
Product Information:
• The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, wheat, brewers rice, brown rice, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, taurine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, Yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3600 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)27%Crude Fat (min.)14%Crude Fiber (max.)5.9%Moisture (max.)10%Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kgEicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).07%Glucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin PRO Golden Retriever Puppy 35LBS
$132.15
Save 21%!
UPC: 030111539038
Product Information:
• Supports the healthy development of strong bones and joints.
• Helps to support the development of a strong immune system.
• The PROESSIONAL GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY tailor made barrel design kibble slows ingestion by reducing gulping and encourages chewing.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, wheat, brewers rice, brown rice, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, taurine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, Yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3600 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 5.9%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult
$64.15
Save 20%!
24 cans/ 3oz
UPC: 030111722850
Product Information:
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. The exclusive YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT formula contributes to maintaining the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with high quality proteins (including amino acids methionine, cysteine, phenylalanine and tyrosine), omega 3s (EPA and DHA), omega 6s and biotin.
• Yorkies are known for their fussy appetites. YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT satisfies and appeals to the Yorkie’s fussy appetite with a combination of high quality natural aromas and flavours, and a highly palatable loaf in sauce texture.
• The Yorkie is known to have a long life expectancy. YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT is formulated to help support Yorkies throughout their lifetime, even into maturity. A selection of nutrients maintain health and vitality, including an exclusive antioxidant complex (vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine and green tea extract) which supports sensory organs (eyes, ears), along with the amino acid tryptophan and omega 3s (EPA and DHA).
Ingredients:
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, carrageenan, pork plasma, carob bean gum, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], guar gum, taurine, natural flavors, DL-methionine, cysteine, glycine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 958 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)7.0%Crude Fat (min.)4.5%Crude Fiber (max.)2.2%Moisture (max.)80.0%
Royal Canin Size Small Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy 24 / 5.1oz
$99.15
Save 17%!
UPC: 30111772657
Product Information:
Soft texture for baby teeth
FORMULATED FOR SMALL BREED PUPPIES: Royal Canin Small Puppy Wet Food is tailor-made for puppies from 2 to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of 9-22lbs
Strong Immune System
MICROBIOME SUPPORT: Prebiotics and highly digestible proteins help promote a balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health
Brain Development
SOFT TEXTURE: The tasty thin slices in gravy soft food texture makes it easy for growing small breed puppies to eat
IMMUNE SUPPORT: Clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C, help support the healthy development of your puppy’s immune system
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT: This wet puppy food is enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid scientifically proven to help support your puppy’s brain development
MIXED FEEDING: Pairs well with Royal Canin Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
Guaranteed Analysis
CrudeProtein (min.)6.0%
Crude Fat (min.)4.0%
Crude Fiber(max.)2.7%
Moisture (max.)81.3%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)(min.)0.03%
Vitamin E (min.)105 IU/kg
Ascorbic acid* (min.)80 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food NutrientProfiles.
Ingredients
Watersufficient for processing, pork by-products, chickenby-products, chicken liver, chicken, vegetable oil, brewers riceflour, pork plasma, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, driedplain beet pulp, calcium carbonate, fish oil, sodiumaluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, sodiumtripolyphosphate, taurine, potassiumchloride, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitaminC), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiaminemononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calciumpantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitaminB6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], carobbean gum, natural flavors, choline chloride, glycine, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferroussulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodiumselenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erectaL.), carotene.
Calorie Content
This diet contains 930 kcal ME/kg; 135 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Transition Instructions
We recommend at least a 7 day transition before you begin feeding the ew food exclusively. Start by mixing 75% of the old diet with 25% of the new diet on Day 1 and Day 2. On Day 3 and Day 4, mix 50% of the olddiet with 50% of the new diet. On Day 5 and Day 6, mix 25% of the olddiet with 75% of the new diet. On the 7th day, you can feed the new food exclusively. This allows your pet’s digestive system to smoothly adapt to the new food.
$88.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111505613
Product Information:
• Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar.After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences.
• Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialized texture that polishes your dog’s teeth as he chews. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar buildup with every meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your dog’s overall health.
• How else can you help your dog It’s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Ingredients:
Corn flour, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3688 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 266 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Royal Canin Small Digestive Care Dog 17lb
$88.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111451088
Product Information:
• Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality.
• Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity.An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
• A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal,corn,chicken fat,brewers rice,corn gluten meal,brewers rice flour,natural flavors,wheat gluten,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,vegetable oil,pea fiber,sodium silico aluminate,potassium chloride,fructooligosaccharides,sodium tripolyphosphate,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),D-calcium pantothenate,biotin,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin A acetate,folic acid,vitamin B12 supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],calcium carbonate,salt,choline chloride,taurine,magnesium oxide,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide,manganese proteinate,ferrous sulfate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calcium iodate,sodium selenite,copper proteinate],marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4044 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 485 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)20.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10.0%
Royal Canin Small Sensitive Skin Care 13lb
$86.10
Save 18%!
UPC: 030111460134
Product Information:
• Proven results: Healthy Skin 91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months
• Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
• Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA,EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice,wheat gluten,chicken fat,wheat,corn gluten meal,corn,oat groats,natural flavors,vegetable oil,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,monocalciumphosphate,flaxseed,potassium chloride,calciumcarbonate,L-lysine,salt,sodium silico aluminate,fructooligosaccharides,sodium tripolyphosphate,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),D-calcium pantothenate,biotin,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin A acetate,folic acid,vitamin B12 supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],choline chloride,taurine,DL-methionine,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide,ferrous sulfate,manganese proteinate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calciumiodate,sodium selenite,copper proteinate],GLA safflower oil,magnesium oxide,marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),L-carnitine,rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4061 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 433 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24.0%Crude Fat (min.)15.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.2%Moisture (max.)10.0%Omega 6 Fatty Acids* (min.)3.78%Gamma Linolenic Acid* (min.)0.015%Omega 3 Fatty Acids* (min.)1.18%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min)0.24%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min)0.1%
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Small Weight Care Dog 13LB
$86.10
Save 18%!
UPC: 030111534132
Product Information:
• 88% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® Small WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.
• Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness.
• Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine.
• Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, pea fiber, barley, brewers rice, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, powdered psyllium seed husk, fish oil,vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides,choline chloride, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, DL-methionine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, GLA safflower oil, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3273 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 259 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 10.0%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
L-carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Beagle Adult Dog 6LBS
$38.10
Save 15%!
UPC: 030111519566
Product Information:
• A kibble shape, size and texture tailor-made for the Beagle. Designed in the shape of a cross which helps slow the speed of ingestion, and encourages the Beagle to chew.
• Beagles are cheerful dogs, bred originally for tracking hares by scent. They are even-tempered, intelligent and determined. All these qualities make the Beagle an excellent companion. They are also known for being voracious eaters, therefore having a tendency to put on weight. This formula helps maintain the adult Beagle’s ideal weight with an appropriate calorie content.
• Beagles are little athletes with stamina and energy to spare. His sturdy and compact body combined with his natural tendency to put on weight are among the factors that can put stress on his joints. The BEAGLE ADULT formula includes glucosamine and chondroitin to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
• The exclusive kibble shape helps slow down the rate of food intake by encouraging chewing. This formula also contains an exclusive blend of fibers to help the Beagle feel full after mealtime.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3463 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 284 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)25%Crude Fat (min.)10%Crude Fiber (max.)5.1%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.13%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).05%Glucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)4 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Cocker Spaniel Adult Dog 6LBS
$38.10
Save 15%!
UPC: 030111418197
Product Information:
• The exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the adult Cocker Spaniel, making it easy to grasp and chew.
• Coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. COCKER SPANIEL ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA and Vitamin A.
• Excess weight gain can affect the overall health of Cocker Spaniels. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Cocker Spaniel.
• The COCKER SPANIEL ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, vegetable oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, calcium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3661 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 304 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)23%Crude Fat (min.)12%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10%Vitamin A (min.)13000 IU/kgEicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.07%Vitamin A (min.)189000 IU/kgTaurine* (min.) 0.25%Glucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)4 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Chihuahua Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111511812
Product Information:
• This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua.
• Chihuahuas are known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. CHIHUAHUA ADULT satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavors along with a customized kibble size and shape.
• CHIHUAHUA ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*) and an appropriate fiber content.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
• Coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. CHIHUAHUA ADULT is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin to help maintain the health of the Chihuahua’s coat.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, oat groats, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, choline chloride, L-lysine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tyrosine, L-carnitine, GLA safflower oil, glucosamine hydrochloride, green tea extract, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3758 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 323 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.3%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.4%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Dachshund Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111451613
Product Information:
• This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the small jaw of the Dachshund. It makes it easy for the Dachshund to pick up and chew.
• Dachshunds have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. DACHSHUND ADULT helps support the Dachshund’s healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
• This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
• This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, wheat gluten, oat groats, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, powdered cellulose, salt, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3574 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 293 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Calcium (min.) 0.6%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.4%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 520 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 5 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles
Royal Canin Breed French Bulldog Adult Dog 17LBS
$79.15
Save 18%!
UPC: 030111457875
Product Information:
• The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
• French Bulldogs are known to have powerful muscles. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps maintain muscle mass with an appropriate protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.
• The skin reflects the dog’s state of health, and nutrition plays a key role in its maintenance. The FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
• This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odor. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, pork meal, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate(source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2- polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L tyrosine, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate,calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3844 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24%Crude Fat (min.)16%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.07%L-carnitine* (min.)70 mg/kgGlucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition French Bulldog Puppy 10LB
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 30111111098
Product Information:
The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and chew.
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], Yucca schidigera extract, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 373 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min)28.0%
Crude Fat (min)18.0%
Crude Fiber (max)3.3%
Moisture (max)10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min)0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min)0.07%
Vitamin E (min)420 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min)743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min)8 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111519412
Product Information:
• The Jack Russell Terrier has a strong and rectangular jaw, and the breed has large teeth that are set square to the jaws. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for the Jack Russell Terrier to pick up and encourages chewing.
• The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula helps maintain muscle mass with optimal protein content, and is enriched with a complex of antioxidants to support vitality.
• JACK RUSSELL TERRIER ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.
• Small breed dogs are prone to tartar formation. JACK RUSSELL TERRIER ADULT has an exclusive kibble shape and size to help reduce tartar build-up by encouraging the dog to chew.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, wheat, corn, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, L-lysine, DL-methionine, taurine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3733 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 351 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.12%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111453327
Product Information:
• The Miniature Schnauzer has a moderately blunt muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of the MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT formula have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Skin and coat condition are the reflection of the dog’s state of health, and appropriate nutrition plays an important role in their maintenance. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA, and vitamin A).
• The Miniature Schnauzer has a very intense coat color, and nutrition can play a vital role in maintaining this intensity. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT contains tailored levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural color.
• Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Miniature Schnauzer. An appropriate balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, oat groats, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, chicory, salt, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3474 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 309 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Vitamin A (min.) 18
900 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Poodle Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111450913
Product Information:
• The Poodle has a long, straight muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of POODLE ADULT have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Skin and coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. POODLE ADULT is formulated with nutrients to help maintain the health of the Poodle’s curly, woolly coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and precise protein levels, this formulation supports continuous hair growth.
• The Poodle is known for his long life span. POODLE ADULT helps support the Poodle throughout his lifetime, even into maturity, with a selection of nutrients to maintain health and vitality.
• This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone with a precise protein content.
Ingredients:
Corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, L-lysine, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3873 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.44%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Pug Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111454553
Product Information:
• The Pug has a large round head with a short square muzzle. His characteristic jaw and very thick lips make it difficult for him to pick up his food. PUG ADULT has cloverleaf shaped kibbles that are designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Pug. The exclusive formula of PUG ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
• This formula helps maintain the Pug’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
• Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Pug. An appropriately balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Pug’s ideal weight.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, corn, corn gluten meal, oat groats, chicken fat, natural flavors, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, salt, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, magnesium oxide, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3751 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111451514
Product Information:
• The Shih Tzu is a brachycephalic breed, with a round head that is broader than it is long. The kibbles of SHIH TZU ADULT formula have a shape, size, and texture that is perfectly designed for the Shih Tzu making it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Shih Tzu. The exclusive formula of SHIH TZU ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA, DHA and vitamin A).
• The Shih Tzu’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining the health of the Shih Tzu’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
• SHIH TZU ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and supports healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, oat groats, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tyrosine, choline chloride, salt, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, taurine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3898 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 355 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Vitamin A (min.) 18
900 IU/kg
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.57%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.43%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Royal Canin Breed Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dog 10LBS
$80.10
Save 17%!
UPC: 030111451415
Product Information:
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s muzzle is not too long and his teeth meet in a level bite. The kibble of YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT is designed with the optimal size, shape and texture for this breed to encourage chewing.
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
• With an extremely fussy appetite, Yorkshire Terriers benefit from a very palatable food. This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.
• The Yorkshire Terrier is known to have a long life expectancy. This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, salt, L-tyrosine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3798 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 5.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.4%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.41%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
