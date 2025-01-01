UNBSJ Class of 2025 Pin Dinner Celebration

Get ready for a night of celebration with your fellow classmates!
The 37th annual Pin Dinner is a time-honored tradition where you'll receive your class pin and officially become part of UNBSJ Nursing alumnus.
Join us in person in Saint John for a cocktail hour and unforgettable memories. Don't miss out on this special event marking the beginning of your journey as a Registered Nurse. Get ready to make new memories, enjoy great food, and kick off your career in style!
**ATTENTION**
Due to rising costs, there will be no formal dinner at this event. Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be available.