MANY LANDS MUTUAL AID RAFFLE - HOSTED BY BEATON STUDIO
RUDY JUDE UTILITY PANTS & 200$ GC
$5
1 Pair of utility jeans in your size of choice.
200$ CG for Rudy Jude
https://rudyjude.com/collections/utility-jeans-1/products/pre-order-adult-utility-jeans-classic-indigo
RED CREEK KIDS JUMPSUIT X 3
$5
3 Red Creek Kids Garden Jumpsuits - in any of our current colourways.
https://beatonlinen.com/products/garden-jumpsuit-goldenrod
SOOR PLOOM GC 250$
$5
A gift card for Soor Ploom
https://soorploomclothier.com/#
SPROUTING LITTLES SHOP CG 250$
$5
A gift card for sprouting littles shop
https://www.sproutinglittles.com/
RED CREEK KIDS - 400$ GC
$5
The next made to order collection is launching soon!
https://beatonlinen.com/products/garden-jumpsuit-goldenrod
APOLINA 2 ITEMS - EXCLUSIVE
$5
Apolina is offering 2 items from their recent collection - Their beautiful pieces sell out quickly, here is your chance to own 2!
Violet jacket (7-9 years)
Value ~ £70
The Violet tie-blouse is a sweet retro layering piece with a tie front. Crafted in a beautiful cotton in our delicate lilac shade, this pretty jacket makes a beautiful addition to any outfit. Featuring intricate floral embroideries at the hemline and puff sleeves, and scallop embroidery borders. Violet brings a lovely high summer mood – layer her over one of our summer dresses, or as a cute beach cover-up.
100% Cotton
Made in India
7-9 years. Length is 44cm
Pansy sundress (5-7 years)
~ Value £85
Pansy is our new favourite style, crafted in our nostalgic Summer Sky Check. Featuring intricate hand-crocheted details, smocking and a pretty lace trim at the hem, we love Pansy worn simply for summer holidays and play days on the beach.
100% Cotton
Made in India
5-7 years. Length is 61cm.
https://apolina-kids.com/
PULP - 2 KIDS CAPS
$5
2 beautiful five panel hats with pattern printed by hand on organic duck canvas.
https://pulpco-us.myshopify.com/
BEATON LINEN - HOUSE DRESS & 400$ GC
$5
A house dress in your size and colour of choice and a GC to spend when we release our next made to order item.
https://beatonlinen.com/
FAIRE CHILD - 3 PORTER COATS
$5
3 COATS IN 3 DIFFERENT COLOURS in your size of choice!
https://fairechild.com/collections/adults-rainwear/products/womens-porter-rain-coat
SUNS OF THE SURF - ZIGGY KNIT
$5
From their latest Pre order - Ziggy knit in your size of choice
https://www.sunsofthesurf.com/products/ziggy-knit-soleil-pre-order?variant=40941163446335
MAGGIE BOYD CERAMICS x 1 VESSEL
$5
A surprise ceramic vessel made by the truly magical and talented Maggie Boyd - you can check out her work here. You can expect something you can put a liquid in :)
https://www.maggieboydceramics.com/
BEATON WEEKEND DIGITAL PATTERNS FOR A YEAR
$5
Access to all 2024-2025 digitally released BEATON WEEKEND sewing patterns.
SHELTER KIDS - SONNY TEE & BLOOMERS - 300$ GC
$5
Your choice of colour and size for the set, GC for Shelter kids or Shelter.
https://shelterclothing.ca/collections/new-in-1
