L'Association des Clubs de Van du Québec (ACVQ) invites you to the Van-In des Millionnaires at the Shack à Rondeau.

Information: DJ, 6/49 group, activities for all, community campfire, costume contest for adults and children, iron games, toilets, shower, water, limited electricity and garbage cans.

Price: $85 at the front door or $80 in pre-registration. This price is for a van and 2 adults. Additional passengers over 16 are $10 each.



If you need more information, do not hesitate to contact Serge Cyr at 450-473-6140 or Céline Marsolais at 514-910-1028.

Come in large numbers. We will have lots of fun!