ACVQ
FR
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Van-in des Millionnaires

950 Rang Pellerin, Nicolet-Yamaska, QC J0C 1G0, Canada

L'Association des Clubs de Van du Québec (ACVQ) invites you to the Van-In des Millionnaires at the Shack à Rondeau.

 

Information: DJ, 6/49 group, activities for all, community campfire, costume contest for adults and children, iron games, toilets, shower, water, limited electricity and garbage cans.

 

Price: $85 at the front door or $80 in pre-registration. This price is for a van and 2 adults. Additional passengers over 16 are $10 each.
 

If you need more information, do not hesitate to contact Serge Cyr at 450-473-6140 or Céline Marsolais at 514-910-1028.

 

Come in large numbers. We will have lots of fun!

common:freeFormsBy