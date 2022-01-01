Birding with Me: Welcoming the Queer Community (September 30, 2023)

Image: Liron Gertsman





In-person Program





Led by birder Max Edworthy, this walk will introduce you to the birds found in Campbell River Regional Park. See birds like great blue herons, red breasted nuthatches, and chickadees while meeting other queer identifying people and sharing in the outdoors.





This program will meet at the north entrance of Campbell River Regional Park. Click here for the Google Maps point. Please aim to arrive 10 minutes early!





Birding with Me is a part of the Vancouver Bird Celebration and organized collaboratively by Stanley Park Ecology Society and various partners from the Pacific Birds Habitat Joint Venture, including the Canadian Wildlife Service and Birds Canada.









About Your Bird Guide





Max Edworthy (he/they) is a UBC medical student and holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Ecology, Evolution and Genetics from the Australian National University. Their research has included conservation of endangered forty-spotted pardalotes in Tasmania, and cavity-nesting birds in Interior BC. Max used to think birding was boring, but got pulled in after many years of studying birds' languages and cultures in the field. Campbell Valley Park is one of Max’s favourite spots for birding because the nuthatches are unusually friendly.

About “Birding with Me” Series





Come Birding with Me and learn about our local birds on free, guided bird walks that celebrate diversity in bird and human communities. Inspired by the National Audubon Society’s Let’s Go Birding Together series, Birding with Me walks welcome in members of different communities led by experts of shared identity to explore birding together and meet new people. Check out the Birding with Me webpage for all events.





Program Details

Accessibility notes: This program requires moving at a moderate pace with moderate inclines on some uneven surfaces around Campbell River Regional Park (such as gravel and pavement) for up to 1.5 hours. If you have any questions about accessibility, please email Anna at [email protected]

(1) Registration required - NO DROP-INS ARE ALLOWED. This program is free!

(2) Weather dependent - Please check your email 12 hours before the program date and time to confirm it has not been cancelled due to inclement weather such as high winds, heavy rain, or extreme heat.