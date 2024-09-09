Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Newfoundland

Offered by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Newfoundland

About this shop

Peeler Discount Cards

Peeler Discount Card item
Peeler Discount Card
$16.50

Each card features 32 deals and discounts on local food and entertainment! For the small sum of $15, cardholders receive over $425 in savings.

All money collected from our Peelers Card fundraiser helps support our organization so that we can continue to provide young people with new opportunities and experiences to build their confidence and expand their idea of what is possible. We are #BiggerTogether

Order cards online and pay $16.50 to cover postage.

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Newfoundland

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!