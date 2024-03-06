2024 Medicine Hat Motors Dealers Association Annual Golf Tournament

-One Complimentary golfer registration
-Corporate signage displayed at designated hole and in the Clubhouse
-Recognition as a Hole Sponsor during the program
-Opportunity to set up on your hole and hand out swag, beverages, snacks, etc.
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Company logo and website link on social media
-One Complimentary golfer registration
-Corporate signage displayed at designated hole and in the Clubhouse
-Recognition as a Hole Sponsor during the program
-Opportunity to set up on your hole and hand out swag, beverages, snacks, etc.
-Recognition during the awards ceremony
-Company logo and website link on social media
Golfer Registration
$165
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!