Raine Hamilton -- Home Routes Saskatoon

2617 Clarence Ave S, Saskatoon, SK S7J 1M5, Canada

Raine Hamilton is a classical violinist and musicologist, or as they describe

it: part prairie songstress, part storyweaver. Hamilton is the driving force

behind a trio specializing in resonant acoustic chamber folk. Their music

seamlessly blends the classical tradition of string quartet arrangements

with the organic essence of a singer-songwriter. For them, each song

comes with its own narrative, sharing with it a touch of humour and grace.

The latest endeavour, the full-length album Brave Land (2021-22), explores

a thematic landscape of mountains, symbolizing courage, wisdom, and an

otherworldly connection. Collaborating with the exceptional string

trio—Quintin Bart on double bass, Natanielle Felicitas on cello—and

producer/engineer Lloyd Peterson, Raine continues to push the boundaries

of their craft and transcending genres.


Website: http://www.rainehamilton.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0i27dfajiXoyMl5m9zF2Fp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rainehamiltonmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rainehamilton/?hl=en


