Raine Hamilton -- Home Routes Saskatoon

Raine Hamilton is a classical violinist and musicologist, or as they describe
it: part prairie songstress, part storyweaver. Hamilton is the driving force
behind a trio specializing in resonant acoustic chamber folk. Their music
seamlessly blends the classical tradition of string quartet arrangements
with the organic essence of a singer-songwriter. For them, each song
comes with its own narrative, sharing with it a touch of humour and grace.
The latest endeavour, the full-length album Brave Land (2021-22), explores
a thematic landscape of mountains, symbolizing courage, wisdom, and an
otherworldly connection. Collaborating with the exceptional string
trio—Quintin Bart on double bass, Natanielle Felicitas on cello—and
producer/engineer Lloyd Peterson, Raine continues to push the boundaries
of their craft and transcending genres.
Website: http://www.rainehamilton.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0i27dfajiXoyMl5m9zF2Fp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rainehamiltonmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rainehamilton/?hl=en