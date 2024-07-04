Alice in Wonderland Event by The AWCM in support of Our Harbour

Tickets for Alice in Wonderland - Fundraising Event
$100
Join us for a dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffle - all in support of Our Harbour!
Join us for a dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffle - all in support of Our Harbour!
Fundraiser Tickets - Pay by Check
Free
Choose this option if you want to reserve fundraiser tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Tickets are $100 each. Payments must be received by August 30th. Please mail checks before to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5.Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Choose this option if you want to reserve fundraiser tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Tickets are $100 each. Payments must be received by August 30th. Please mail checks before to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5.Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Drink Tickets
$8
Purchase advance drink tickets for wine, beer, and cocktails. Tickets are $8.00 per drink.
Purchase advance drink tickets for wine, beer, and cocktails. Tickets are $8.00 per drink.
Drink Tickets - Pay by Check
Free
Choose this option if you want to reserve drink tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Drink tickets are $8.00 each. Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Choose this option if you want to reserve drink tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Drink tickets are $8.00 each. Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Quilt Raffle Tickets
$5
We will be raffling off a beautiful quilt the evening of our event. You can buy tickets in advance! Tickets will also be sold at the event. Attendance at the event is not mandatory to participate in this raffle.
We will be raffling off a beautiful quilt the evening of our event. You can buy tickets in advance! Tickets will also be sold at the event. Attendance at the event is not mandatory to participate in this raffle.
Quilt Raffle Tickets - Pay by Check
Free
Choose this option if you want to buy quilt raffle tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Tickets are $5.00 each. Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Choose this option if you want to buy quilt raffle tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Tickets are $5.00 each. Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Ro Water Filter Raffle Tickets
$3
Three lucky winners will receive FREE installation of a Reverse Osmosis Filtration Systems PLUS three months of complimentary service!
*After the initial three months of free service, each winner will continue to enjoy clean, pure
water with a convenient monthly service plan priced at $34.99 for the following 21 months.
Tickets will also be sold at the event. Attendance at the event is not mandatory to participate in this raffle.
Three lucky winners will receive FREE installation of a Reverse Osmosis Filtration Systems PLUS three months of complimentary service!
*After the initial three months of free service, each winner will continue to enjoy clean, pure
water with a convenient monthly service plan priced at $34.99 for the following 21 months.
Tickets will also be sold at the event. Attendance at the event is not mandatory to participate in this raffle.
Ro Water Filter Raffle Tickets - Pay by Check
Free
Choose this option if you want to buy RO water filter tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Tickets are $3.00 each.Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Choose this option if you want to buy RO water filter tickets, but you would rather pay by check. Tickets are $3.00 each.Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5. Please make sure to note what you have purchased with your check.
Make A Donation for Our Harbour
$10
Make a one time donation for Our Harbour.
Make a one time donation for Our Harbour.
Make A Donation for Our Harbour - Pay by Check
Free
Choose this option if you want to make a donation to Our Harbour, but you would rather pay by check. Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5.Please make sure to note the amount of your donation with your check.
Choose this option if you want to make a donation to Our Harbour, but you would rather pay by check. Please mail checks before August 30th to: American Women's Club of Montreal CP 405 Westmount, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2T5.Please make sure to note the amount of your donation with your check.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!