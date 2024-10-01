Grab ad space in our first-ever Playbill for Rise Up: Drag & Burlesque Show! Ad space is a great way to support the year-round programming of The Gala Pride & Diversity Center to support & empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite our Central Coast community, and to spread the word about your services to our local community! We have full and half page sizes available in full color. Full Page 5” x 8” - $100 Half Page 5”x3 ¾ ” - $60 Once you've purchased your space, send your full color, properly sized ad to email@galacc.org by midnight on May 19, 2024 to be included in the playbill.