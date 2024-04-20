Triple Choir Splendour: Sonic Light

Featuring EIS with the VIVA Chamber Singers, Carol Ratzlaff conductor, as part of our ongoing association and educational mentorship and an introduction to our audience of the newly formed Chroma Vocal Ensemble, Mitchell Pady conductor. This concert includes the spectacular Mass for Double Choir by Frank Martin along with Prayer for Peace by Eleanor Daley and grandmother moon by Peter Togni.





Program

O Radiant Light by James MacMillan

Lux Aurumque by Eric Whitacre

The Spheres by Ola Gjeilo

Carol Ratzlaff, conductor

Sun on Water by Hussein Janmohamed

Lydia Adams, conductor

The Sun Never Says by Dan Forrest

grandmother moon, 1 and 4 by Peter Togni

Constellation by Marie-Claire Saindon; poem by Herménégilde Chiasson

Mitchell Pady, conductor

Mass for Double Choir by Frank Martin

Prayer for Peace by Eleanor Daley

Lydia Adams, conductor



