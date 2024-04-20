Triple Choir Splendour: Sonic Light

Featuring EIS with the VIVA Chamber Singers, Carol Ratzlaff conductor, as part of our ongoing association and educational mentorship and an introduction to our audience of the newly formed Chroma Vocal Ensemble, Mitchell Pady conductor. This concert includes the spectacular Mass for Double Choir by Frank Martin along with Prayer for Peace by Eleanor Daley and grandmother moon by Peter Togni.
Program
O Radiant Light by James MacMillan
Lux Aurumque by Eric Whitacre
The Spheres by Ola Gjeilo
Carol Ratzlaff, conductor
Sun on Water by Hussein Janmohamed
Lydia Adams, conductor
The Sun Never Says by Dan Forrest
grandmother moon, 1 and 4 by Peter Togni
Constellation by Marie-Claire Saindon; poem by Herménégilde Chiasson
Mitchell Pady, conductor
Mass for Double Choir by Frank Martin
Prayer for Peace by Eleanor Daley
Lydia Adams, conductor
