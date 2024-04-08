BGC Durham

2024 Golf Fore Kids Patron Partnership

160 Alexandra St

Oshawa, ON L1G 2C4, Canada

Patron Partner
$1,500
Benefits & Opportunities: Inclusion in the 2024 partnership package distributed to all partners and participants One foursome entry- includes golf, shared power carts, lunch and dinner Two Hole Partnerships included Exclusive company signage at designiated tees Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement) Social meida promotion (with link to corportate profile) Media promotion (local radio) Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift (approx. 100 items) Recognition on registration billboard Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising Company name and logo display on organization website through 2024 Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)

