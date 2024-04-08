2024 Golf Fore Kids Patron Partnership

Benefits & Opportunities:
Inclusion in the 2024 partnership package distributed to all partners and participants
One foursome entry- includes golf, shared power carts, lunch and dinner
Two Hole Partnerships included
Exclusive company signage at designiated tees
Opportunity to host your designated hole, including extra signage, collateral, and/or activity or contest (on-course engagement)
Social meida promotion (with link to corportate profile)
Media promotion (local radio)
Opportunity to provide branded item as part of the golfer gift
(approx. 100 items)
Recognition on registration billboard
Recognition on all printed materials and digital advertising
Company name and logo display on organization website through 2024
Company name and logo on BGC Durham's digital signage (433 Eulalie)
