Finding and Telling Family Stories with Celia Lottridge (Online)



This course is being held Online during the following dates and times:



Thursday, August 3 (7 - 9:30 pm)

Thursday, August 10 (7 - 9:30 pm)

Thursday, August 17(7 -9:30 pm)

Thursday, August 24 (7 - 9:30 pm)



Families are rich with material for storytelling, and telling family stories can bring you closer to your history, and your heritage and give you a new understanding and appreciation for your family. For this online course, you will choose a story that can be based on people from your family, from your own personal experience in your family, on important places in your family’s history or on particular events that happened in your family.



In this online course, you will learn how to: choose a focus for your story, decide what details to include, and develop a narrative that will make the story a good and important one to tell.





About Celia Lottrridge



Celia Lottridge is a teller of traditional and original stories to adults and children. She is a co-founder of Storytelling Toronto, co-founder and former director of Parent-Child Mother Goose and author of many award-winning children’s books including re-tellings of folktales and novels based on family stories. Her collection Ten Small Tales is considered by many storytellers to be the finest source of folktales for young children published in Canada.



The last day to register for this class is Monday, July 31st at 5 pm.