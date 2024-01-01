Membership 2024

Spring 2024 dues: $75, covering May 2024 concert and all rehearsals pertaining to.

KSO Code of Conduct:

- Each member has respect for all members in the KSO, including the Conductor.

- Each member is responsible for attending rehearsals, and where unavoidable absences occur, notify the Personnel Manager: [email protected].

- Each member is expected to follow the instructions of the Conductor and sectional coaches to the best of one’s ability.

- Each member is expected to do their best to contribute to rehearsals, by organizing their own music, maintaining a working instrument, and practicing parts as needed.

- Members should not attend rehearsals if ill.

- After fair chances and assistance, failure to meet minimum requirements may result in dismissal.