Membership 2024

Spring 2024 dues:  $75, covering May 2024 concert and all rehearsals pertaining to. 

KSO Code of Conduct: 

- Each member has respect for all members in the KSO, including the Conductor. 

- Each member is responsible for attending rehearsals, and where unavoidable absences occur, notify the Personnel Manager: [email protected].  

- Each member is expected to follow the instructions of the Conductor and sectional coaches to the best of one’s ability. 

- Each member is expected to do their best to contribute to rehearsals, by organizing their own music, maintaining a working instrument, and practicing parts as needed.  

- Members should not attend rehearsals if ill.  

- After fair chances and assistance, failure to meet minimum requirements may result in dismissal. 

