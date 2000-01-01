VR6 Turbo Raffle!

Deciding to part ways with the legendary VR6 Turbo! One lucky winner will get the chance to continue the car’s legacy. Car runs and drives like a beast! 400WHP with the chance of more ;)





IMPORTANT!! ---> ** WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PICKUP IN MONTREAL,CANADA **





Here’s what’s installed;





2.9L VR6 Forged Block (9:1 low comp 82mm JE pistons, IE H-Beam rods, SPTurbo Bearings (mains/rods) with Headgasket spacer .100”(2.5mm) block 2000km. Head mounted on the block has 125,000 km (stock spec) ran 20psi boost no problems. Brand new chain tensioners, chain, sprockets, APR HARDWARE EVERYWHERE, fluidampr balancer.. final compression is 8.2:1





Mocal sandwiche plate w/oil cooler & hardware





SPTURBO oil filter housing





500WHP RAXLES like new





02J 5SPD VR6 Manual transmission with wavetrac LSD





Clutch kit southbend stage 3 daily +450whp





Megasquirt Pro evo ECU w/ PNP mk4 VR6 + electronic MAC valve for wastegate





C2 motorsports Intake manifold powder coat black + throttle body





Cts turbo exhaust manifold w/ turbo smart wastegate





Bosch 440cc injectors ev1





Precision turbo gen2 ballbearing 6466 3” vband





Mishimoto intercooler





3” vband turbo back exhaust straight w/magnaflow exhaust





VR6 engine mount set (ECS TUNING engine side, transmission side) + VF engineering dogbone Bushings all new





Alternator 120A





Power steering





Scale suspension w/ Swift springs 10F/8R low series





2x tables with r32 bushing





Aluminum skid plate ledger design





Leather interior w/ door cards





Centre consol w/ Arm rest & cup holder





BFI Shifter w/boot





3 spoke steering wheel





Mk7 GTI style fabric Roof-liner professionally done w Pilar a/b/c + trunk [NO SUNROOF]





GLI rear lights





black housing headlights





BBS RC wheels W/tires Michelin Pilot Super Sport





+ much more




















































