VR6 Turbo
VR6 Turbo Raffle!

Deciding to part ways with the legendary VR6 Turbo! One lucky winner will get the chance to continue the car’s legacy. Car runs and drives like a beast! 400WHP with the chance of more ;)


IMPORTANT!! ---> ** WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PICKUP IN MONTREAL,CANADA **


Here’s what’s installed;


2.9L VR6 Forged Block (9:1 low comp 82mm JE pistons, IE H-Beam rods, SPTurbo Bearings (mains/rods) with Headgasket spacer .100”(2.5mm) block 2000km. Head mounted on the block has 125,000 km (stock spec) ran 20psi boost no problems.  Brand new chain tensioners, chain, sprockets, APR HARDWARE EVERYWHERE, fluidampr balancer.. final compression is 8.2:1


Mocal sandwiche plate w/oil cooler & hardware


SPTURBO oil filter housing 


500WHP RAXLES like new 


02J 5SPD VR6 Manual transmission with wavetrac LSD 


Clutch kit southbend stage 3 daily +450whp 


Megasquirt Pro evo ECU w/ PNP mk4 VR6 + electronic MAC valve for wastegate 


C2 motorsports Intake manifold powder coat black + throttle body 


Cts turbo exhaust manifold w/ turbo smart wastegate 


Bosch 440cc injectors ev1 


Precision turbo gen2 ballbearing 6466 3” vband


Mishimoto intercooler


3” vband turbo back exhaust straight w/magnaflow exhaust 


VR6 engine mount set (ECS TUNING engine side, transmission side) + VF engineering dogbone Bushings all new 


Alternator 120A 


Power steering 


Scale suspension w/ Swift springs 10F/8R low series 


2x tables with r32 bushing 


Aluminum skid plate ledger design 


Leather interior w/ door cards


Centre consol w/ Arm rest & cup holder 


BFI Shifter w/boot 


3 spoke steering wheel 


Mk7 GTI style fabric Roof-liner professionally done w Pilar a/b/c + trunk [NO SUNROOF] 


GLI rear lights  


black housing headlights 


 BBS RC wheels W/tires Michelin Pilot Super Sport 


+ much more 














 

