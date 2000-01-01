VR6 Turbo Raffle!

Deciding to part ways with the legendary VR6 Turbo! One lucky winner will get the chance to continue the car’s legacy. Car runs and drives like a beast! 400WHP with the chance of more ;)
IMPORTANT!! ---> ** WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PICKUP IN MONTREAL,CANADA **
Here’s what’s installed;
2.9L VR6 Forged Block (9:1 low comp 82mm JE pistons, IE H-Beam rods, SPTurbo Bearings (mains/rods) with Headgasket spacer .100”(2.5mm) block 2000km. Head mounted on the block has 125,000 km (stock spec) ran 20psi boost no problems. Brand new chain tensioners, chain, sprockets, APR HARDWARE EVERYWHERE, fluidampr balancer.. final compression is 8.2:1
Mocal sandwiche plate w/oil cooler & hardware
SPTURBO oil filter housing
500WHP RAXLES like new
02J 5SPD VR6 Manual transmission with wavetrac LSD
Clutch kit southbend stage 3 daily +450whp
Megasquirt Pro evo ECU w/ PNP mk4 VR6 + electronic MAC valve for wastegate
C2 motorsports Intake manifold powder coat black + throttle body
Cts turbo exhaust manifold w/ turbo smart wastegate
Bosch 440cc injectors ev1
Precision turbo gen2 ballbearing 6466 3” vband
Mishimoto intercooler
3” vband turbo back exhaust straight w/magnaflow exhaust
VR6 engine mount set (ECS TUNING engine side, transmission side) + VF engineering dogbone Bushings all new
Alternator 120A
Power steering
Scale suspension w/ Swift springs 10F/8R low series
2x tables with r32 bushing
Aluminum skid plate ledger design
Leather interior w/ door cards
Centre consol w/ Arm rest & cup holder
BFI Shifter w/boot
3 spoke steering wheel
Mk7 GTI style fabric Roof-liner professionally done w Pilar a/b/c + trunk [NO SUNROOF]
GLI rear lights
black housing headlights
BBS RC wheels W/tires Michelin Pilot Super Sport
+ much more