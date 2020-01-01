Ever Ancient, Ever New: A House Concert with Danielle Savard







The hope of this event is to provide an encounter with beauty through art, that points the soul to the Source of all beauty.

This event is presented for ages 14+. Young babies are welcome.

Refreshments will be provided by donation. Please bring some cash/or change.

There are a limited number of tickets, so reserve yours today!





S﻿treet parking available on Belanger Ave and Joubert Street.







It has long since been proven that music is a powerful healing force and Singer/Songwriter and Neurologic Music Therapist Danielle Savard breathes life into that truth with her rich fusion of life experience, forged faith, and therapeutic skill. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Danielle began her journey in classical music, but after a pivotal year of national missionary work, she was drawn to the Christian Contemporary genre. Nominated for Spiritual Artist of the Year at the 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards, she went on to have a life-changing encounter with Juno Award-Winning Veteran Artist, Steve Bell, who invited her to his studio, Signpost Music. It was there that she met renowned producer Murray Pulver, who soon became her producer. Savard released three singles during the pandemic, and nearing the end of 2021, she opened her own music therapy business, Healing & Harmony. She was recently interviewed on a world platform, Shalom World TV Network, where she shared her life behind the music she writes and how music therapy and her faith fuel her songwriting. Savard walks her talk, living her passion for self-growth, healthy/holistic living, and self-care advocacy. Gifted with consolingly rich vocals, known for her raw authenticity, and driven by a passion for healing the broken-hearted, Danielle Savard invites others to find hope in the Source of her inspiration.



