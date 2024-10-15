Streets for Stevenson

Here's your chance to bid on the privilege of naming a street in Tottenham!
Leaving a lasting legacy by naming a street after yourself or gifting it to someone is a truly unique opportunity.
Tottenham is a vibrant community, established by the Tegart family in 1822, offering a perfect blend of urban and rural charm, recreational activities, and the warmth of small-town life!
Beeton - Street for Stevenson
$500
Starting bid
Here's your chance to bid on the privilege of naming a street in Beeton!
Creating a legacy by naming a street after yourself or gifting it to someone is a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity.
Beeton, nestled between Tottenham and Alliston, was originally called Clarksville after early settler Robert Clark, but was renamed in 1878 after a local apiary. This charming town is home to welcoming neighborhoods, small businesses, and the popular Muddy Water Tavern, known for serving the best wings in town.
Alliston - Street for Stevenson
$500
Starting bid
Here's your chance to bid on the privilege of naming a street in Alliston!
Leaving a lasting legacy by naming a street after yourself or someone you choose is a truly unique opportunity.
Alliston's history began in 1821 when William Fletcher, the town's first settler, purchased Lot 15, Concession 3 in Tecumseth Township. Fletcher Crescent, where Stevenson Memorial Hospital is located, remains a cornerstone of this growing community in New Tecumseth.
