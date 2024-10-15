Streets for Stevenson

Here's your chance to bid on the privilege of naming a street in Beeton! Creating a legacy by naming a street after yourself or gifting it to someone is a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity. Beeton, nestled between Tottenham and Alliston, was originally called Clarksville after early settler Robert Clark, but was renamed in 1878 after a local apiary. This charming town is home to welcoming neighborhoods, small businesses, and the popular Muddy Water Tavern, known for serving the best wings in town.

