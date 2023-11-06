The Bowl for Kids' Sake 2024 - Payment Page

On-air radio mentions during promotional advertisements and interviews
Company banner/ pop-up signage placement during event days
logo placement on table tent cards in event space,
logo placement on banners, flyers, and website,
logo on social media posts leading up to the event days,
special mentions during event remarks each day,
two "All In" team registration for the Thursday or Friday event days.
Two "All In" teams include bowling and shoes for six people,
SWAG for all team members, six drink tickets, Six Subway "To Go" meal boxes, and twelve ballots for event raffle prizes.
Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500
Logo placement on banners, flyers, and website,
logo on social media posts leading up to the event days,
special mentions during event remarks each day,
one "All In" team registration for the Thursday or Friday event days.
"All In" teams include bowling and shoes for 6 people, SWAG for all team members, six drink tickets, and six Subway "To Go" meal boxes and
six ballots for event raffle prizes.
Big and Little Bowl Sponsor
$2,500
Logo placement on banners, flyers, and website
logo on social media posts leading up to the event days,
special mentions during event remarks each day,
one "All In" team registration for the Thursday or Friday event days.
"All In" teams include bowling and shoes for 6 people, SWAG for all team members, six drink tickets, and six Subway "To Go" meal boxes and
six ballots for event raffle prizes.
Premier Lane Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on lane during 3 days of events,
logo on social media posts leading up to the event days,
special mentions during event remarks each day,
one "All In" team registration for the Thursday or Friday event days.
"All In" team include bowling and shoes for six people, SWAG for all team members, six drink tickets, and six Subway "To Go" meal boxes.
Lane Sponsor
$500
Logo on lane during 3 days of events,
logo on social media posts leading up to the event and
special mentions during event remarks each day.
Two "All In" Team Registrations ($200 in savings)
$1,000
Includes registration fees for two teams of six,
twelve drink tickets and
twelve Subway "TO GO" meal boxes.
One "All In" Team Registration
$600
Includes registration fees for ONE team of six,
six drink tickets,
and six Subway "TO GO" meal boxes.
Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Moncton
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!