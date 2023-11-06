The Bowl for Kids' Sake 2024 - Payment Page

On-air radio mentions during promotional advertisements and interviews Company banner/ pop-up signage placement during event days logo placement on table tent cards in event space, logo placement on banners, flyers, and website, logo on social media posts leading up to the event days, special mentions during event remarks each day, two "All In" team registration for the Thursday or Friday event days. Two "All In" teams include bowling and shoes for six people, SWAG for all team members, six drink tickets, Six Subway "To Go" meal boxes, and twelve ballots for event raffle prizes.

On-air radio mentions during promotional advertisements and interviews Company banner/ pop-up signage placement during event days logo placement on table tent cards in event space, logo placement on banners, flyers, and website, logo on social media posts leading up to the event days, special mentions during event remarks each day, two "All In" team registration for the Thursday or Friday event days. Two "All In" teams include bowling and shoes for six people, SWAG for all team members, six drink tickets, Six Subway "To Go" meal boxes, and twelve ballots for event raffle prizes.

More details...