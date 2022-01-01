Logo
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Christmas Concert

2483 Bleams Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 3J2, Canada

The St. Peter's Choir and the students of OLMCA invite you to attend a festive Christmas Concert!

  • Saturday, December 3rd, 7 PM
  • Sunday, December 4th, 2 PM, followed by a social hour and a visit from St. Nicholas
  • entrance by donation
  • OLMCA gymnasium
  • there will be hot drinks and cookies and a Christmas liquor basket raffle 
  • Please reserve a ticket for the performance of your choice.
common:freeFormsBy