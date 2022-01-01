Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
Christmas Concert
2483 Bleams Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 3J2, Canada
The St. Peter's Choir and the students of OLMCA invite you to attend a festive Christmas Concert!
Saturday, December 3rd, 7 PM
Sunday, December 4th, 2 PM, followed by a social hour and a visit from St. Nicholas
entrance by donation
OLMCA gymnasium
there will be hot drinks and cookies and a Christmas liquor basket raffle
Please reserve a ticket for the performance of your choice.
common:freeFormsBy