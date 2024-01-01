FREE Dance Scholarship Program AUDITION

Barangay Project Society is looking for 10 enthusiastic young dancers between the ages 14-18yrs old to join our FREE 10-week dance scholarship program. This 10-week program will consist of 2-hour weekly sessions where students will train and develop their foundational skills and knowledge in Street dance such as Hip Hop, House and Breaking. All lessons will be guided and taught by Canadian dance professionals, Sophia Sosa and Jamn Camrn.





The goal for this mentorship program is to prepare the chosen students for dance battle competitions, performances, future career in dance and other resources.