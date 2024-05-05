Neworld Theatre's Annual Fundraiser: DIVINE FIGURES

Join us for our Divine Figures cabaret - a night of Glorious Fat Utopia!





Ticket sales will support Neworld's production of Fat Joke by Cheyenne Rouleau at The Cultch from April 25 to May 5, 2024.





Location

The Studio of our creative home, Progress Lab 1422.





Times

Doors Open at 7:30 pm

First Performance at 8:00 pm

Event ends at 10:00 pm

Hosts

Alexa Fraser





Burlesque and Drag Performers

Charlotte Strudel, Carmen la Coquette, Makdaddy, FAETALITY, Sally Limón, Sailor Chubby Moon





Libations

We'll have some beer generously sponsored by Backcountry Brewing.





Access

Wheelchair accessible and mask-friendly. If you have any access questions, please contact us.





Pricing

Three tiers, all include a tax receipt. No one turned away for lack of funds. If you're in need, get in touch, and we'll be happy to help.





Disclaimers

Mature language and partial nudity.





Bring a friend or two or three! If you've never been to our parties, this is your chance to celebrate live arts and Fat bodies with us.





See you there,





Neworld.





Progress Lab 1422 is located on the unceded and traditional territories of the Coast Salish peoples, specifically the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.