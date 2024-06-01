Logo
ST. MARY COPTIC ORTHODOX CHURCH, KITCHENER, ONTARIO
2024 Annual Easter Smoked BBQ & Carnival

388 Ottawa St S, Kitchener, ON N2M 3P4, Canada

CHRIST IS RISEN! 

Reserve Your Ticket: 2024 Annual Easter Smoked BBQ & Carnival
Date: June 1st, 2024 | Time: 12:30 PM - 5:30 PM


The reservation cost will be credited towards your total meal cost on the day of the event.

Meals Pricing:

  • Mixed Platter (Brisket, Pork, Chicken): $60
  • Beef Brisket: $35
  • Pulled Pork: $28
  • Chicken: $25
  • Kids Meal (hot dogs or drumstick): $10

Disclaimer:Zeffy is a free donation platform that can make an optional contribution to their platform. Select 'Other' and put $0 if you do not want to donate to Zeffy.



