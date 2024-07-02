For Grades 8-12 - Season starts September 20th games and practices are scheduled on Fridays for one hour anywhere between between 6:00-10:00pm for 12 Weeks.
*Games & practice schedule will be sent out to all parents in the coming weeks.*
2024 Fall House League Plus (Beginners)
$445
(House League + Beginners Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
Beginner Skills Training Clinic starts September 27th for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
2024 Fall House League Plus (Intermediate/Advanced)
$445
(House League + Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic) = $25 OFF
Intermediate/Advanced Skills Training Clinic starts November 1st for 5 weeks *Dates and times are to be announced*
