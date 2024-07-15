BeaverBowl 2024 - Player

What's included?
- Rugby field for 2 days
- Players' village for meeting the community
- Referees
- BeaverBowl 2024 T-shirt
- Access to the hotel discount
Food is NOT included with this ticket. We will sell snacks, sandwiches, and beverages on-site directly.
What's included?
- Rugby field for 2 days
- Players' village for meeting the community
- Referees
- BeaverBowl 2024 T-shirt
- Access to the hotel discount
Food is NOT included with this ticket. We will sell snacks, sandwiches, and beverages on-site directly.
Player registration Mixed Ability
$40
What's included?
- Rugby field for 2 days
- Players' village for meeting the community
- Referees
- BeaverBowl 2024 T-shirt
- Access to the hotel discount
Food is NOT included with this ticket. We will sell snacks, sandwiches, and beverages on-site directly.
What's included?
- Rugby field for 2 days
- Players' village for meeting the community
- Referees
- BeaverBowl 2024 T-shirt
- Access to the hotel discount
Food is NOT included with this ticket. We will sell snacks, sandwiches, and beverages on-site directly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!