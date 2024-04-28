Public Open Day - Sunday 2024-04-28

A special opportunity to meet Pockets, Darwin, Jenkins, Pierre and the rest of our primates. Get a guided tour and meet the monkeys and lemurs.

We only open our doors a few times each year and space is limited so get your tickets early.

Tours will be scheduled about every 30 mins starting from 12:30pm. The last tour is at 3pm. In order to keep the number of visitors reasonable for the well being of our residents, a time slot will be allocated to each group of visitors for a guided tour. You may express a preference when you buy your ticket.

A member of the Story Book team will contact you a few days before the event to confirm your time slot. If you have expressed a preference, we will do our best to honour it, but may not be able to since we limit the size of each tour to no more than 10 people. You should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before your tour start time, to sign in. All visitors are required to sign a waiver. You are welcome to stay longer after your tour is complete.

For health and safety reasons (both yours and the monkeys'), visitors will not be allowed direct contact with the monkeys, nor to feed them, but food donations are welcome (see our needs).

All ticket purchases and donations made through this charitable event service are non-refundable. The tickets themselves do not qualify for a tax receipt, but additional donations do qualify, and you will receive an immediate tax receipt by email. The ticket purchase will appear on your statement as: ZEFFY, STORY BOOK FARM or something similar. Enjoy your visit!

If you are sick or have recently tested positive for COVID, we ask that you plan your visit for a future open day.



