Kids Summer Workshops

12 Maple Ave

Sussex, NB E4E 2N5, Canada

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Bob Ross Painting Follow Along
$25
This workshop offers a low-stakes introduction to acrylic painting by following a Bob Ross landscape painting tutorial. Kids will learn how to: Layer acrylic paint Have controlled brush strokes Choose appropriate brush sizes Mix paints All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Bean Mosaic Workshop
$20
This workshop introduces an alternative to traditional mosaic art by using dried legumes instead of glass, kids will either create their own design or follow an outline to create a mosaic.
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Fairy Garden Workshop
$20
We invite you to join us and create a fairy garden! Kids will: Create mini furniture and/structures with a variety of materials Use acrylic paint to decorate their terracotta pots Landscape using natural materials Have a magical time!
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Pot and Rock Painting Workshop
$20
In this workshop, kids will use their creativity to design and paint a terracotta pot, as well as painting rocks to look like plants, bugs, flowers or whatever their hearts desire!
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Kids' Rug Hooking Workshop
$20
This workshop will cover the basics of rug hooking. Participants will learn how to: Pull fabric strips through burlap Create even loops Follow a pattern Tighten and adjust embroidery hoops These skills will be used to create a small decorative mat, all materials will be provided.
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Pointillism Workshop
$20
This workshop will introduce the technique of pointillism in acrylic paint to kids, they will work on: Brush control Hand-eye coordination Fine motor skills Mixing acrylic paint These skills will be used to create either a mandala, a painting of their choice, or follow a template.
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Mixed Media Flower Workshop
$20
This workshop will allow your kids’ creativity to flow! Using a variety of mediums ranging from paint, to clay, to pipe cleaners in order to create a bouquet of flowers they can enjoy for years to come!
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Yarn Art Workshop
$20
In this workshop kids will work with yarn in stations to create a variety of different crafts! Some will use yarn to create a work of art on canvas, some will learn the art of circle weaving, and some may be interested in creating a butterfly craft!
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Clay Making Workshop
$20
This workshop will have participants making and dying their own clay to create their own clay figurines. They will work on: Following a recipe Colour theory Problem solving Coordination Development of fine motor skills
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Collage and Vision Board Workshop
$20
In this workshop kids will be given magazines, collage paper, and other cut-outs in order to create a vision board or a collage they can bring home and display to inspire them to achieve their goals or simply to decorate their rooms!
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Ceramic Dish Decorating
$25
Join us for an introduction to ceramics! Participants will be given etching tools and pre-glaze in order to design their own ceramic dish.
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - T-Shirt/Bag Decorating
$20
This workshop will teach kids about hand stamping, using fabric ink and block stamps. It will also give them the option to design their own t-shirt or canvas bag with acrylic paint, and puffy paint.
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Jewelry Making Workshop
$20
In this workshop participants will work with ceramic medallions, beads, strings, and clay in order to make their own jewelry.
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Watercolour Workshop
$20
This workshop will introduce the techniques and styles of watercolour paint to kids, they will work on Brush control Water-to-paint ratio Following instructions Wet-to-wet painting Colourmixing These skills will be used to create a painting of their choice or follow a template.
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Paint by Number Workshop
$20
This workshop will feature a follow-along tutorial of paint by numbers hand drawn by Ax Arts Centre staff. Participants will work on: Precision Following guidelines Hand-eye coordination Acrylic painting Selecting brushes based on size needs
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Kite Designing Workshop
$20
This workshop will have kids building all aspects of a hand kite by following a tutorial, and then using acrylic paint to add the design of their choice on the back.
