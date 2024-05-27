Kids Summer Workshops

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Bob Ross Painting Follow Along
$25
This workshop offers a low-stakes introduction to acrylic painting by following a Bob Ross landscape painting tutorial. Kids will learn how to:
Layer acrylic paint
Have controlled brush strokes
Choose appropriate brush sizes
Mix paints
All materials will be provided!
This workshop offers a low-stakes introduction to acrylic painting by following a Bob Ross landscape painting tutorial. Kids will learn how to:
Layer acrylic paint
Have controlled brush strokes
Choose appropriate brush sizes
Mix paints
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Bean Mosaic Workshop
$20
This workshop introduces an alternative to traditional mosaic art by using dried legumes instead of glass, kids will either create their own design or follow an outline to create a mosaic.
This workshop introduces an alternative to traditional mosaic art by using dried legumes instead of glass, kids will either create their own design or follow an outline to create a mosaic.
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Fairy Garden Workshop
$20
We invite you to join us and create a fairy garden! Kids will:
Create mini furniture and/structures with a variety of materials
Use acrylic paint to decorate their terracotta pots
Landscape using natural materials
Have a magical time!
We invite you to join us and create a fairy garden! Kids will:
Create mini furniture and/structures with a variety of materials
Use acrylic paint to decorate their terracotta pots
Landscape using natural materials
Have a magical time!
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Pot and Rock Painting Workshop
$20
In this workshop, kids will use their creativity to design and paint a terracotta pot, as well as painting rocks to look like plants, bugs, flowers or whatever their hearts desire!
In this workshop, kids will use their creativity to design and paint a terracotta pot, as well as painting rocks to look like plants, bugs, flowers or whatever their hearts desire!
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Kids' Rug Hooking Workshop
$20
This workshop will cover the basics of rug hooking. Participants will learn how to:
Pull fabric strips through burlap
Create even loops
Follow a pattern
Tighten and adjust embroidery hoops
These skills will be used to create a small decorative mat, all materials will be provided.
This workshop will cover the basics of rug hooking. Participants will learn how to:
Pull fabric strips through burlap
Create even loops
Follow a pattern
Tighten and adjust embroidery hoops
These skills will be used to create a small decorative mat, all materials will be provided.
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Pointillism Workshop
$20
This workshop will introduce the technique of pointillism in acrylic paint to kids, they will work on:
Brush control
Hand-eye coordination
Fine motor skills
Mixing acrylic paint
These skills will be used to create either a mandala, a painting of their choice, or follow a template.
This workshop will introduce the technique of pointillism in acrylic paint to kids, they will work on:
Brush control
Hand-eye coordination
Fine motor skills
Mixing acrylic paint
These skills will be used to create either a mandala, a painting of their choice, or follow a template.
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Mixed Media Flower Workshop
$20
This workshop will allow your kids’ creativity to flow! Using a variety of mediums ranging from paint, to clay, to pipe cleaners in order to create a bouquet of flowers they can enjoy for years to come!
This workshop will allow your kids’ creativity to flow! Using a variety of mediums ranging from paint, to clay, to pipe cleaners in order to create a bouquet of flowers they can enjoy for years to come!
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Yarn Art Workshop
$20
In this workshop kids will work with yarn in stations to create a variety of different crafts! Some will use yarn to create a work of art on canvas, some will learn the art of circle weaving, and some may be interested in creating a butterfly craft!
In this workshop kids will work with yarn in stations to create a variety of different crafts! Some will use yarn to create a work of art on canvas, some will learn the art of circle weaving, and some may be interested in creating a butterfly craft!
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Clay Making Workshop
$20
This workshop will have participants making and dying their own clay to create their own clay figurines. They will work on:
Following a recipe
Colour theory
Problem solving
Coordination
Development of fine motor skills
This workshop will have participants making and dying their own clay to create their own clay figurines. They will work on:
Following a recipe
Colour theory
Problem solving
Coordination
Development of fine motor skills
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Collage and Vision Board Workshop
$20
In this workshop kids will be given magazines, collage paper, and other cut-outs in order to create a vision board or a collage they can bring home and display to inspire them to achieve their goals or simply to decorate their rooms!
In this workshop kids will be given magazines, collage paper, and other cut-outs in order to create a vision board or a collage they can bring home and display to inspire them to achieve their goals or simply to decorate their rooms!
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Ceramic Dish Decorating
$25
Join us for an introduction to ceramics! Participants will be given etching tools and pre-glaze in order to design their own ceramic dish.
Join us for an introduction to ceramics! Participants will be given etching tools and pre-glaze in order to design their own ceramic dish.
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - T-Shirt/Bag Decorating
$20
This workshop will teach kids about hand stamping, using fabric ink and block stamps. It will also give them the option to design their own t-shirt or canvas bag with acrylic paint, and puffy paint.
This workshop will teach kids about hand stamping, using fabric ink and block stamps. It will also give them the option to design their own t-shirt or canvas bag with acrylic paint, and puffy paint.
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Jewelry Making Workshop
$20
In this workshop participants will work with ceramic medallions, beads, strings, and clay in order to make their own jewelry.
In this workshop participants will work with ceramic medallions, beads, strings, and clay in order to make their own jewelry.
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Watercolour Workshop
$20
This workshop will introduce the techniques and styles of watercolour paint to kids, they will work on
Brush control
Water-to-paint ratio
Following instructions
Wet-to-wet painting
Colourmixing
These skills will be used to create a painting of their choice or follow a template.
This workshop will introduce the techniques and styles of watercolour paint to kids, they will work on
Brush control
Water-to-paint ratio
Following instructions
Wet-to-wet painting
Colourmixing
These skills will be used to create a painting of their choice or follow a template.
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Paint by Number Workshop
$20
This workshop will feature a follow-along tutorial of paint by numbers hand drawn by Ax Arts Centre staff. Participants will work on:
Precision
Following guidelines
Hand-eye coordination
Acrylic painting
Selecting brushes based on size needs
This workshop will feature a follow-along tutorial of paint by numbers hand drawn by Ax Arts Centre staff. Participants will work on:
Precision
Following guidelines
Hand-eye coordination
Acrylic painting
Selecting brushes based on size needs
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Kite Designing Workshop
$20
This workshop will have kids building all aspects of a hand kite by following a tutorial, and then using acrylic paint to add the design of their choice on the back.
This workshop will have kids building all aspects of a hand kite by following a tutorial, and then using acrylic paint to add the design of their choice on the back.
Add a donation for Arts And Culture Centre Of Sussex Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!