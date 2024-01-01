Physiology Graduation of 2024

Hello Physiology Graduating Class of 2024,





Please use this form to sign up for the event and to purchase your ticket. We look forward to celebrating with you!

The venue will be The Foundry on Whyte. Please ensure that you pick the right ticket tier, failure to do so may void your reservation.





Foodservice Included with your ticket:

All ticket tiers include the following options being served as a buffet (see lower for dietary regimens being accommodated):

- Both a Meat and a Vegetarian entree are included

- Multiple warm and cold side dishes

- Dessert Platter

(Catering provided by Mercer's)





Cash Bar Access Included with your ticket:

All ticket tiers include 1 drink ticket along with access to purchase additional drinks and cocktails of your choice from The Foundry's Bar Service. If you are planning on indulging in some alcoholic beverages, please have your ID with you.





Dietary Information:

The food served accommodates the following dietary regimens:

- All meat is halal.

- There is a vegetarian entree as well.

Please let us know if there are regimen(s) which you follow that are not accommodated and we'll do our best to accommodate you.



