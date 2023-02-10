Video Mapping: Video Integration in 3D Space

With Allison Moore

Friday, February 17th from 6pm to 9pm, Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February

19th 2023 from 12pm to 5pm (15 hours total)

105$ (tax included) *

8 participants maximum

Workshop given by a bilingual instructor

At Ada X



To register, contact ateliers@ada-x.org bef or e F ebr uar y 1 0t h 2023. Your registration will be confirmed once payment is made.



This hands-on workshop will introduce you to video mapping techniques using the projection mapping software Madmapper. This software is often used in media arts and in the theatre for projecting video footage onto a variety of forms and surfaces.

By adapting projections to specific spaces, participants will be able to combine recorded and live footage in real time. First, they will develop a project based on process mapping and examples of video creation. Secondly, they will create a

projection model based on prior examples and influences. Lastly, participants will use the tools they have learned to research and develop their own project which will be presented on the last day of the workshop.



The necessary equipment (computer, MadMapper license and projector) is provided for each participant.





* Some conditions apply

For any questions or clarifications, please contact us: [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.ada-x.org/