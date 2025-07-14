OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

10 Monthly Payments for OTTAWA CHILDRENS CHOIR Tuition

PRIMA CLASS TUITION
$64

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $321 which is divided into 10 monthly payments of $64.

DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:15 or 5:30)
$66

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Dolce Choir is $709. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $659 which is divided into 10 monthly payments of $66.


VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown)
$86

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Viva Choir is $910. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $860 which is divided into 10 monthly payments of $86.

CONCERT CHOIR TUITION
$109

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Concert Choir is $1137. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1087 which is divided into 10 monthly payments of $109.

CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION
$136

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Chamber Choir is $1415. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1365 which is divided into 10 montly payments of $136.

