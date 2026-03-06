Broken Rhythms Victoria Society

Hosted by

Broken Rhythms Victoria Society

About this event

1,000 Pieces of π & 52 Stories (Double Feature)

1701 Elgin Rd

Victoria, BC V8R 5L5, Canada

General Admission
$45

A General Admission ticket gets you in to see both shows.


Broken Rhythms is a local non-profit arts company that works with professional artists and pays all the artists we work with.


Thank you for supporting our work.


Pay it Forward
$100

A Pay It Forward ticket gets you in to see both shows.


By buying a Pay it Forward ticket you are providing additional support to the artists and providing us the opportunity to offer 'community tickets' at a lower price point.


Thank you for supporting our work.


Community Ticket
$20

A Community Ticket gets you in to see both shows.


Broken Rhythms is a local non-profit arts company that works with professional artists and pays all the artists we work with.


Thank you for supporting our work.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!