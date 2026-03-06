1,000 Pieces of π & 52 Stories (Double Feature)

About this event
A General Admission ticket gets you in to see both shows.
Broken Rhythms is a local non-profit arts company that works with professional artists and pays all the artists we work with.
Thank you for supporting our work.
A Pay It Forward ticket gets you in to see both shows.
By buying a Pay it Forward ticket you are providing additional support to the artists and providing us the opportunity to offer 'community tickets' at a lower price point.
Thank you for supporting our work.
A Community Ticket gets you in to see both shows.
Broken Rhythms is a local non-profit arts company that works with professional artists and pays all the artists we work with.
Thank you for supporting our work.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!