Coffee Club - November 21st, 2024

6161 Thorold Stone Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A4, Canada

🌟 Morning Coffee at Commisso's Fresh Foods! 🌟


Indulge in a delightful morning of networking and freshly brewed coffee at Commisso's Fresh Foods! Join us on November 21st, 2024, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, for a perfect start to your day.


This event is a celebration of community and good company, and we want you to be a part of it! 


Event Details: November 21st, 2024 8:30 am - 9:30 am


Location:📍 Commisso's Fresh Foods

Admission: Free, but space is limited! (Registration is required)


Don't miss this opportunity to kickstart your day with a cup of warmth and friendly conversations. Let's make memories over morning brews! We look forward to sharing this delightful experience with you.

