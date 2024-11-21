Coffee Club - November 21st, 2024

🌟 Morning Coffee at Commisso's Fresh Foods! 🌟





Indulge in a delightful morning of networking and freshly brewed coffee at Commisso's Fresh Foods! Join us on November 21st, 2024, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, for a perfect start to your day.





This event is a celebration of community and good company, and we want you to be a part of it!





Event Details: November 21st, 2024 8:30 am - 9:30 am





Location:📍 Commisso's Fresh Foods

Admission: Free, but space is limited! (Registration is required)





Don't miss this opportunity to kickstart your day with a cup of warmth and friendly conversations. Let's make memories over morning brews! We look forward to sharing this delightful experience with you.