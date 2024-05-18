Logo
Association Budokai de Saint-Bruno
FR
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Spring 2024 Registration

Some cellular prevents registration, please use Chrome to register.


Junior Karate (4-6 yearsApril 20 to May 18, 2024 inclusive


Saturday: 

École secondaire du Mont-Bruno (G4)

11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

** **


Please note that some classes may be cancelled or postponed due to AKS camps. In this case, you will be notified as soon as possible

** The schedule is always subject to change. We will keep you informed if any changes are necessary

PS: Please note that following your registration, your personal and demographic information will be shared with Karate Quebec, the AKS and the city of St-Bruno-de-Montarville.

Free forms by