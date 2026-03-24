10th Annual David Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Benefits:
-4 Complimentary golf registrations/customized registration process
-Opportunity to provide a video for our website, welcoming golfers and showcasing your support
-2 Company signs/banners at the event (provided by company)
-1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole)
-Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc)
-Logo and verbal recognition during the event on our online forum
-Inclusion in our social media campaign, showcasing your sponsorship
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-A large presence on our website and David Rennie Facebook event page including link, logo and photos (provided by sponsor)
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Benefits:
-4 Complimentary golf registrations/customized registration process
-Opportunity to provide a video for our website, welcoming golfers and showcasing your support
-2 Company signs/banners at the event (provided by company)
-1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole)
-Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc)
-Logo and verbal recognition during the event on our online forum
-Inclusion in our social media campaign, showcasing your sponsorship
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-A large presence on our website and David Rennie Facebook event page including link, logo and photos (provided by sponsor)
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
Benefits:
-1 Complimentary golf registration ( for 1 person)
-1 Company sign/banner at event
-1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole)
-Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc)
-Logo and verbal recognition during event
-Inclusion in social media campaign and presence on the David Rennie Facebook event page
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Benefits:
-1 Complimentary golf registration ( for 1 person)
-1 Company sign/banner at event
-1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole)
-Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc)
-Logo and verbal recognition during event
-Inclusion in social media campaign and presence on the David Rennie Facebook event page
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Benefits:
-1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole)
-Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc)
-Logo and verbal recognition during event
-Inclusion in social media campaign
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post event
Benefits:
-1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole)
-Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc)
-Logo and verbal recognition during event
-Inclusion in social media campaign
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post event
Fill The Carts Sponsor
Free
Donation In Kind - Provide $500 worth of goodies for our VIPs
Benefits:
-Logo placed on the VIP Carts and any promotions
-Logo and weblink on our tournament site
-Logo and verbal recognition during the event
-Inclusion in social media campaign
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Donation In Kind - Provide $500 worth of goodies for our VIPs
Benefits:
-Logo placed on the VIP Carts and any promotions
-Logo and weblink on our tournament site
-Logo and verbal recognition during the event
-Inclusion in social media campaign
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Hole Activity Sponsor
Free
Donation In Kind - Provide $250+ worth of Food, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Prizes or Swag for players Day of.
Benefits:
-Opportunity to market product and services at the hole
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
Donation In Kind - Provide $250+ worth of Food, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Prizes or Swag for players Day of.
Benefits:
-Opportunity to market product and services at the hole
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
Hole Sponsor
$200
1 Hole Sponsorship - logo on signage at designated hole
or
In-memory hole with photo and name of a loved one on hole signage
1 Hole Sponsorship - logo on signage at designated hole
or
In-memory hole with photo and name of a loved one on hole signage
Auction Donation
Free
Benefits:
-Brand recognition on the bid sheet
-Opportunity to provide marketing materials with the item
Benefits:
-Brand recognition on the bid sheet
-Opportunity to provide marketing materials with the item
Hole Activity Sponsor Optional Payment
$250
Not able to host an activity at the Tournament? Choose to purchase the sponsorship instead.
Benefits:
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Your signage on a hole at the tournament
Not able to host an activity at the Tournament? Choose to purchase the sponsorship instead.
Benefits:
-Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
-Logo recognition in all marketing materials
-Your signage on a hole at the tournament
Add a donation for Campbell River Hospice Society
$
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