Campbell River Hospice Society

Hosted by

Campbell River Hospice Society

About this event

10th Annual David Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

700 Petersen Rd

Campbell River, BC V9W 3H7, Canada

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
Benefits: -4 Complimentary golf registrations/customized registration process -Opportunity to provide a video for our website, welcoming golfers and showcasing your support -2 Company signs/banners at the event (provided by company) -1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole) -Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc) -Logo and verbal recognition during the event on our online forum -Inclusion in our social media campaign, showcasing your sponsorship -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -A large presence on our website and David Rennie Facebook event page including link, logo and photos (provided by sponsor) -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

Benefits:

-1 Complimentary golf registration ( for 1 person) -1 Company sign/banner at event -1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole) -Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc) -Logo and verbal recognition during event -Inclusion in social media campaign and presence on the David Rennie Facebook event page -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Benefits: -1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole) -Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc) -Logo and verbal recognition during event -Inclusion in social media campaign -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post event
Fill The Carts Sponsor
Free
Donation In Kind - Provide $500 worth of goodies for our VIPs Benefits: -Logo placed on the VIP Carts and any promotions -Logo and weblink on our tournament site -Logo and verbal recognition during the event -Inclusion in social media campaign -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event
Hole Activity Sponsor
Free
Donation In Kind - Provide $250+ worth of Food, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Prizes or Swag for players Day of. Benefits: -Opportunity to market product and services at the hole -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event -Logo recognition in all marketing materials
Hole Sponsor
$200
1 Hole Sponsorship - logo on signage at designated hole or In-memory hole with photo and name of a loved one on hole signage
Auction Donation
Free
Benefits: -Brand recognition on the bid sheet -Opportunity to provide marketing materials with the item
Hole Activity Sponsor Optional Payment
$250
Not able to host an activity at the Tournament? Choose to purchase the sponsorship instead. Benefits: -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -Your signage on a hole at the tournament
Add a donation for Campbell River Hospice Society

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