10th Annual David Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Benefits: -4 Complimentary golf registrations/customized registration process -Opportunity to provide a video for our website, welcoming golfers and showcasing your support -2 Company signs/banners at the event (provided by company) -1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole) -Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc) -Logo and verbal recognition during the event on our online forum -Inclusion in our social media campaign, showcasing your sponsorship -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -A large presence on our website and David Rennie Facebook event page including link, logo and photos (provided by sponsor) -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event

Benefits: -4 Complimentary golf registrations/customized registration process -Opportunity to provide a video for our website, welcoming golfers and showcasing your support -2 Company signs/banners at the event (provided by company) -1 Hole Sponsorship (logo on signage at designated hole) -Opportunity to host an activity at your hole (games, food, drink etc) -Logo and verbal recognition during the event on our online forum -Inclusion in our social media campaign, showcasing your sponsorship -Logo recognition in all marketing materials -A large presence on our website and David Rennie Facebook event page including link, logo and photos (provided by sponsor) -Logo recognition in thank you ad, post-event

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