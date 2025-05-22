THE AIR CADET LEAGUE OF CANADA, 110 BLACK HAWK SQUADRON
110 Black Hawk RCACS - Annual Ceremonial Review 2025
30 Sewells Rd
Scarborough, ON M1B 3G5, Canada
General admission - Parents & Family
free
For current cadets family and friends.
For current cadets family and friends.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP - Graduating Cadets Parents
free
Reserved seating for graduating cadets parents. Please indicate cadet name.
Reserved seating for graduating cadets parents. Please indicate cadet name.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP - Military / Community Representatives
free
Reserved seating for military or community representative. Please indicate affiliations and rank.
Reserved seating for military or community representative. Please indicate affiliations and rank.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP - Alumni
free
Reserved seating for alumni of 110 Squadron. Please indicate years of service.
Reserved seating for alumni of 110 Squadron. Please indicate years of service.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout