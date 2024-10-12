Suggested Donation for the Haunted House of Rumble

Welcome to the Haunted House of Rumble!~ *Community driven Outdoor Halloween Display*





Whether if you donate online, donate though our cash box or If things are tight we totally get it in this economy, feel free to enter regardless! Just promise to spread the word about us ! ~ and vote for the Haunted House of Rumble on BurnabyHalloween.com





We will be running from 5 PM to 11:30 PM (weather permitting – open rain or shine, closing may occur due to high winds)

*Wheelchair and strollers accessible, may need guidance due to uneven terrain.*

Your furry friends are also welcomed, we just kindly ask for them to be held in arms or leashed closely.





DISCLAIMER! WE DO NOT OFFER REFUNDS, ALL DONATIONS ARE FINAL!