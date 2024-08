Join Lisa Hrabowsky for a free 8-week art program. She will prepare fun art projects for you each week and create a safe, supportive atmosphere where you can enjoy being creative and connecting with one another. Registration is free but donations are welcome and appreciated.





This class takes place on Tuesdays from 10 - 11:30am, September 27 - November 15, 2022.





This program will end with a final exhibition of selected works at the Chester Art Centre Gallery from December 7-17, 2022.