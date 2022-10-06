WORKSHOP: Embodied World-making with Shannon Litzenberger

Developing awareness of what we embody as artists, community members and collaborators is key to understanding how we make conscious choices that align with the world we want to create. In this joyful, action-based, on-your-feet session, we will explore embodied practices that can help us expand into new possibilities as artists and worldmakers. We will discover ways of recognizing our default habits as members of an ensemble, and cultivate practices that help us expand into new, imaginative possibilities. We will explore how our relational engagement with others and our world can generate positive, co-creative outcomes.