Kindergarten Summer Camps - 8 weeks July through August, 2024

Kindergarten Camp Week 1 Folk Tale: The Farmer and the Tsar of the Crows Origin: Ukraine Example activity: Make a nest from sticks, yarn, feathers, bits of wool, pipe cleaners etc. Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)

Kindergarten Camp Week 1 Folk Tale: The Farmer and the Tsar of the Crows Origin: Ukraine Example activity: Make a nest from sticks, yarn, feathers, bits of wool, pipe cleaners etc. Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)

More details...