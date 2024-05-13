Kindergarten Summer Camps - 8 weeks July through August, 2024

Kindergarten Camp Week 1
Folk Tale: The Farmer and the Tsar of the Crows
Origin: Ukraine
Example activity:
Make a nest from sticks, yarn, feathers, bits of wool, pipe cleaners etc.
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 2 July 8 - July 12
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 2
Folk Tale: The Messenger Bird
Origin: Ethiopia
Example activity:
Make and use a stencil with wax paper and paint
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 3 July 15 - July 19
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 3
Folk Tale: The Gratitude of the Crane
Origin: Japan
Example activity:
Weaving with sticks and yarn.
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 4 July 22 - July 26
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 4
Folk Tale: Great Bear
Origin: Mi'kmaq (Canada)
Example activity:
Paper stars
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 5 July 29 - Aug 2
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 5
Folk Tale: After the Rain
Origin: Kenya
Example activity:
Paper transparencies
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 6 Aug 6 - Aug 9
$200
Kindergarten Camp Week 6
Folk Tale: The Sun Mother
Origin: Australia
Example activity:
Song line painting
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 7 Aug 12 - Aug 16
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 7
Folk Tale: The Blue Eyed Hare
Origin: Scotland
Example activity:
Decorate candles
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 8 Aug 19 - 23
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 8
Folk Tale: A Drum
Origin: India
Example activity:
Felt storytelling ribbon
Ages: 4-7
9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
