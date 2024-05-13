South Shore Waldorf School

South Shore Waldorf School

Kindergarten Summer Camps - 8 weeks July through August, 2024

64 School Rd

Blockhouse, NS B0J 1E0, Canada

Camp 1 July 2 - July 5
$200
Kindergarten Camp Week 1 Folk Tale: The Farmer and the Tsar of the Crows Origin: Ukraine Example activity: Make a nest from sticks, yarn, feathers, bits of wool, pipe cleaners etc. Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 2 July 8 - July 12
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 2 Folk Tale: The Messenger Bird Origin: Ethiopia Example activity: Make and use a stencil with wax paper and paint Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 3 July 15 - July 19
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 3 Folk Tale: The Gratitude of the Crane Origin: Japan Example activity: Weaving with sticks and yarn. Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 4 July 22 - July 26
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 4 Folk Tale: Great Bear Origin: Mi'kmaq (Canada) Example activity: Paper stars Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 5 July 29 - Aug 2
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 5 Folk Tale: After the Rain Origin: Kenya Example activity: Paper transparencies Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 6 Aug 6 - Aug 9
$200
Kindergarten Camp Week 6 Folk Tale: The Sun Mother Origin: Australia Example activity: Song line painting Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 7 Aug 12 - Aug 16
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 7 Folk Tale: The Blue Eyed Hare Origin: Scotland Example activity: Decorate candles Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
Camp 8 Aug 19 - 23
$250
Kindergarten Camp Week 8 Folk Tale: A Drum Origin: India Example activity: Felt storytelling ribbon Ages: 4-7 9am-4pm (pick up anytime after 1:30pm)
