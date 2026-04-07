11th Annual Digital Publishing Awards

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8th Floor 401 Bay Street, Simpson, tower 8th floor, Toronto, ON M5H 2Y4, Canada
Ticket includes a three-course lunch and the awards show. HST included.
Seating is organized in tables of 10. If you are purchasing a full table or would like to be seated with other guests, please indicate your request during checkout. Tables of 12 may be accommodated upon request.
Ticket includes a three-course lunch and the awards show. HST included.
Seating is organized in tables of 10. If you are purchasing a full table or would like to be seated with other guests, please indicate your request during checkout. Tables of 12 may be accommodated upon request.
This discounted ticket is exclusively for judges of the 2026 Digital Publishing Awards. Orders that do not meet this eligibility criterion will be cancelled. The ticket is non-transferable and ID will be required at check-in. Price includes HST.
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