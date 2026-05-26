11th Annual Miracles the Marriott Way Golf Tournament - Online Auction

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Starting bid
All bookings and travel must be completed by June 24, 2027. Cannot be used on statutory holidays and peak travel dates. Full terms & conditions on voucher.
Starting bid
Explore sunny Arizona with a 2-Night Stay in a Deluxe Suite with Breakfast in AGAVE Bar and Grill!
Redeem experience by May 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Featuring Messier, Gretzy, McDavid and Draisaitl as Hart Trophy Winners, get your hands on this classic Edmonton Oilers Plaque!
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Enjoy a 1-Night Stay & immerse yourself in a Dining Experience where elements come to life.
Starting bid
Give your car the VIP treatment!
This Silver Detail Package from Rally Subaru Edmonton includes:
Valid until October 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special! Join us at Riverside Bistro in the Courtyard by Marriott Downton Edmonton.
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with incredible food, cozy ambiance, and stunning river valley views.
Redeem by June 1, 2027.
Starting bid
Retailing for $700, grab this Autographed Matthew Knies Maple Leafs jersey before it's gone!
Donated by Toronto Maple Leafs.
Starting bid
Batter up! Score 2 Grandstand Tickets to a 2026 Riverhawks regular season game and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with great views, energy, and summer vibes.
Don’t strike out - place your bid and cheer on the hometown team in style!
Not valid for Canada Day or Playoff Games. No cash value.
Starting bid
Elegant upscale escape at the Delta Prince Edward in Charlottetown!
Redeem by January 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Experience the charm and allure at one of the premier Palm Holdings Canadian Hotels with this 2-Night Stay!
Canadian Hotels Include:
Redeem by June 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Experience the Black Diamond Club. This luxury destination captures the spirit of the modern Canadian Rockies and its own exclusive building within the resort property.
Valid from July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Steps away from University of Alberta Campus, enjoy a 2-Night Stay at Campus Tower Suite Hotel in central Edmonton overlooking the river.
Valid until December 31, 2026.
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Kick back, relax and enjoy the scenic views from Delta Toronto!
Valid until May 31, 2027.
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Enjoy some family fun with 4 tickets to Calaway Park!
Each day ticket includes admission, unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking.
Valid until October 12, 2026.
Starting bid
Autographed Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers Classic Jersey!
Starting bid
Experience the charm and allure at one of the premier Palm Holdings US Hotels with this 2-Night Stay!
US Hotels Include:
Redeem by June 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Relax at this modern hotel with parking, airport shuttle, on-site restaurant, patio & sauna.
Valid until March 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Indulge in a weekend stay at this family friendly hotel in Downtown Toronto!
Valid until June 24, 2027.
Starting bid
Thrive and experience the comfort at this family friendly hotel in Downtown Winnipeg!
Valid until December 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Located on Parliament Hill near Old Quebec City!
Valid until October 31, 2026.
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