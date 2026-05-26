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Marriott International - Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton

About this event

11th Annual Miracles the Marriott Way Golf Tournament - Online Auction

WestJet Gift of Flight item
WestJet Gift of Flight
$1,500

Starting bid

Pack your bags and board a round-trip flight for two to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination!

  • This voucher is valid for one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. Gift of flight vouchers are not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations' or Sunwing Vacations' packages, flights operated by codeshare partners, charters, or any interline flights.
  • Fees, taxes and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling and must be paid for at the time of booking. Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin upgrades.
  • Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Swoop, interline, code share or charter flights.


All bookings and travel must be completed by June 24, 2027. Cannot be used on statutory holidays and peak travel dates. Full terms & conditions on voucher.

2-Night Stay at Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains item
2-Night Stay at Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains item
2-Night Stay at Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains item
2-Night Stay at Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains
$250

Starting bid

Explore sunny Arizona with a 2-Night Stay in a Deluxe Suite with Breakfast in AGAVE Bar and Grill!

  • 1 Deluxe Guest Suite for 2 guests on any Friday, Saturday or Sunday
  • Includes Breakfast for 2 at AGAVE Bar and Grill

Redeem experience by May 31, 2027.

Edmonton Oilers Hart Trophy Winners Plaque item
Edmonton Oilers Hart Trophy Winners Plaque
$100

Starting bid

Featuring Messier, Gretzy, McDavid and Draisaitl as Hart Trophy Winners, get your hands on this classic Edmonton Oilers Plaque!

1-Night Stay + 4 Elements Dining Experience at HALO item
1-Night Stay + 4 Elements Dining Experience at HALO item
1-Night Stay + 4 Elements Dining Experience at HALO item
1-Night Stay + 4 Elements Dining Experience at HALO
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1-Night Stay & immerse yourself in a Dining Experience where elements come to life.

  • 1-Night Stay for 2 Guests with Parking at Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel
  • Tickets for 2 to 4 Elements Dining Experience with Wine at HALO Bar | Bistro
Silver Car Detail Package from Rally Subaru item
Silver Car Detail Package from Rally Subaru item
Silver Car Detail Package from Rally Subaru
$100

Starting bid

Give your car the VIP treatment!

This Silver Detail Package from Rally Subaru Edmonton includes:

  • hand wash & dry
  • quick interior vacuum & carpet mats (including rubber mats)
  • full interior wipedown
  • clean windows & mirrors
  • interior door sills, consoles, mats & cargo trays cleaned
  • vacuum of carpets, trunk & cargo tray
  • engine wash & degrease
  • door jambs, trunk, hood seams, rims & tires cleaned; tire dressing applied
  • plus dash, instrument panel, console, driver controls and leather/fabric seats detailed.

Valid until October 31, 2026.

$250 Voucher to Riverside Bistro in Downtown Edmonton item
$250 Voucher to Riverside Bistro in Downtown Edmonton item
$250 Voucher to Riverside Bistro in Downtown Edmonton item
$250 Voucher to Riverside Bistro in Downtown Edmonton
$80

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special! Join us at Riverside Bistro in the Courtyard by Marriott Downton Edmonton.

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with incredible food, cozy ambiance, and stunning river valley views.


Redeem by June 1, 2027.

Autographed Matthew Knies Toronto Maple Leafs Jersey item
Autographed Matthew Knies Toronto Maple Leafs Jersey item
Autographed Matthew Knies Toronto Maple Leafs Jersey
$450

Starting bid

Retailing for $700, grab this Autographed Matthew Knies Maple Leafs jersey before it's gone!

  • Size: 52

Donated by Toronto Maple Leafs.

2 Grandstand Tickets to Edmonton Riverhawks Game item
2 Grandstand Tickets to Edmonton Riverhawks Game item
2 Grandstand Tickets to Edmonton Riverhawks Game item
2 Grandstand Tickets to Edmonton Riverhawks Game
$20

Starting bid

Batter up! Score 2 Grandstand Tickets to a 2026 Riverhawks regular season game and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with great views, energy, and summer vibes.


Don’t strike out - place your bid and cheer on the hometown team in style!


Not valid for Canada Day or Playoff Games. No cash value.

1-Night Stay at Delta Hotels by Marriott Prince Edward item
1-Night Stay at Delta Hotels by Marriott Prince Edward item
1-Night Stay at Delta Hotels by Marriott Prince Edward item
1-Night Stay at Delta Hotels by Marriott Prince Edward
$100

Starting bid

Elegant upscale escape at the Delta Prince Edward in Charlottetown!

  • 1-night stay in a Prime Minister Suite in the heart of PEI
  • Includes breakfast + parking for 2 Guests

Redeem by January 31, 2027.

2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings Canadian Hotels Portfolio item
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings Canadian Hotels Portfolio item
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings Canadian Hotels Portfolio item
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings Canadian Hotels Portfolio
$250

Starting bid

Experience the charm and allure at one of the premier Palm Holdings Canadian Hotels with this 2-Night Stay!


Canadian Hotels Include:

  • The Westin Edmonton
  • Courtyard by Marriott Waterloo St. Jacobs
  • Townplace Suites by Marriott London
  • Courtyard by Marriott Kitchener
  • Hampton Inn by Hilton Montreal East

Redeem by June 30, 2027.

2-Night Stay at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge item
2-Night Stay at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge item
2-Night Stay at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
$300

Starting bid

Experience the Black Diamond Club. This luxury destination captures the spirit of the modern Canadian Rockies and its own exclusive building within the resort property.

  • 2-Night Stay in a Black Diamond Club Room
  • 2-Nights of Valet Parking
  • Includes private concierge, newly imagined rooms and exclusive lounge access with complimentary breakfast & afternoon refreshments

Valid from July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.

2-Night Stay at Campus Tower Suite Hotel Edmonton item
2-Night Stay at Campus Tower Suite Hotel Edmonton
$80

Starting bid

Steps away from University of Alberta Campus, enjoy a 2-Night Stay at Campus Tower Suite Hotel in central Edmonton overlooking the river.

  • 2-Night Stay in a Premium Bedroom Suite
  • Parking included
  • Fitness Center & 24-hour convenience store

Valid until December 31, 2026.

1-Night Stay in City View Room at Delta Toronto item
1-Night Stay in City View Room at Delta Toronto item
1-Night Stay in City View Room at Delta Toronto item
1-Night Stay in City View Room at Delta Toronto
$300

Starting bid

Kick back, relax and enjoy the scenic views from Delta Toronto!

  • 1-Night Stay in City View Room
  • Club Lounge Access (46th floor) with enhanced morning breakfast buffet, all-day refreshments & hors d'oeuvres
  • Indoor Pool, 24-hour fitness center, steam room & 3 restaurants

Valid until May 31, 2027.

4 One-Day Tickets to Calaway Park item
4 One-Day Tickets to Calaway Park
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy some family fun with 4 tickets to Calaway Park!


Each day ticket includes admission, unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking.


Valid until October 12, 2026.

Autographed Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers Jersey item
Autographed Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers Jersey item
Autographed Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Autographed Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers Classic Jersey!

  • Size: 42
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings US Hotels Portfolio item
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings US Hotels Portfolio item
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings US Hotels Portfolio item
2-Night Stay at Palm Holdings US Hotels Portfolio
$250

Starting bid

Experience the charm and allure at one of the premier Palm Holdings US Hotels with this 2-Night Stay!


US Hotels Include:

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Naples Downtown - 5th Avenue
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites South Lake Buena Vista
  • Holiday Inn Orlando SW - Celebration Area
  • Element Miami International Airport
  • Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport
  • Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach

Redeem by June 30, 2027.

1-Night Stay at Courtyard Calgary Airport item
1-Night Stay at Courtyard Calgary Airport
$50

Starting bid

Relax at this modern hotel with parking, airport shuttle, on-site restaurant, patio & sauna.

  • 1-Night Stay in a Standard Room with Internet & Parking

Valid until March 31, 2027.

2-Night Weekend Stay at Courtyard Downtown Toronto item
2-Night Weekend Stay at Courtyard Downtown Toronto item
2-Night Weekend Stay at Courtyard Downtown Toronto
$300

Starting bid

Indulge in a weekend stay at this family friendly hotel in Downtown Toronto!

  • 2-Night Weekend Stay for two guests
  • Includes Breakfast for two in NOOK

Valid until June 24, 2027.

2-Night Stay at Delta Winnipeg item
2-Night Stay at Delta Winnipeg
$250

Starting bid

Thrive and experience the comfort at this family friendly hotel in Downtown Winnipeg!

  • 2-Night Stay in a Club Room
  • Includes Parking

Valid until December 31, 2027.

2-Night Stay at Delta Hotels Quebec item
2-Night Stay at Delta Hotels Quebec item
2-Night Stay at Delta Hotels Quebec
$300

Starting bid

Located on Parliament Hill near Old Quebec City!

  • 2-Night Stay in a Standard Room
  • Includes Breakfast for two at Le Bistro Restaurant

Valid until October 31, 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!