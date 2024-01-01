Les Rémiades 2024

The amazing Carnival is back and we look forward to seeing you there!

For the Carnival, you will need a bracelet to enter.

A bracelet is $10. It includes access to all the games, foam area, entertainers, photo area, popcorn, beverage, prize, Tattoo, face paint, and so much more!

On site, for purchase, there will be food trucks and concessions.

For this event, the students' family (siblings included) are invited to attend and participate.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The deadline to order your bracelet is June 6th.

Bracelets will not be sold at the door.

Distribution of the bracelets will take place the week of June 9th.

The bracelets will be given to the student indicated on this form. Please be sure to indicate the full name and group number.