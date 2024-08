Holiday themed Stained Glass workshop hosted by Multidisciplinary artist Carmen Cantin.

On Saturday October 1st from 10:00am to 4:00pm, located at the Open Studio Libre, 479 Ferguson Ave, Haileybury Ontario.





Learn the basics and techniques of Stained Glass; From preparing your design, cutting the glass, and attaching the pieces. Participants will have 2 project options: Christmas Holly Berry and/or Halloween Cobweb.

No experience required! All materials and supplies provided.