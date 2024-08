Great for families, friends, employees, clients or prospects! The 10 Game Flex Pass gives you the flexibility to choose any regular season 2022-23 home games. Pick the games that work for you. In addition this package has the gear you'll need to cheer on our Manitoba Moose! This package includes:

-10 Game Flex Pass for any regular season 2022-23 home game for the Manitoba Moose

- Manitoba Moose gear - 4 bucket hats, 2 bracelets, 2 signed photographs and temporary tattoos