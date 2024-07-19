Triple P Activity - Discussion Group: Reducing Family Conflict (April 24, 2025)
Registration
$10
Registration for this group is free. However, a participant work booklet must be purchased ($10). This resource is essential and helps participants follow along the different topics discussed during the group. This work booklet is also yours to keep after the group and can be a useful tool to consult! If you have any questions about the workbook, call us at 1 800 675.6168.
Registration for this group is free. However, a participant work booklet must be purchased ($10). This resource is essential and helps participants follow along the different topics discussed during the group. This work booklet is also yours to keep after the group and can be a useful tool to consult! If you have any questions about the workbook, call us at 1 800 675.6168.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!