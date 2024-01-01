2024 Poker Night Fundraiser

Excitement is in the air as The GOAL Initiatives Foundation, in partnership with Fondation Patrice Bernier, announces its first annual Poker Tournament.

The GOAL Initiatives Foundation: Rooted in our belief that "Football is for Everyone," our mission is to enable the next generation to play and benefit from the positive aspects of soccer. We're committed to fostering a culture of health, wellness, and inclusion through the sport, ensuring that it serves as a catalyst for community engagement and personal development. Our efforts extend to funding youth soccer programs, supporting clinics and camps, partnering with schools, and providing scholarships, all aimed at making soccer accessible and enjoyable for all.



Spearheaded by Patrice Bernier, this foundation works tirelessly to bring soccer to underserved youth, providing resources and opportunities for growth and development. We believe that youth development and encouragement is key to our and their future. Bringing enjoyment and passion with the wonderful sport of soccer to the children who need it most is what we strive for here at Fondation Patrice Bernier.



Together, we're setting the stage for a memorable night that goes beyond the game.





Your presence would mean the world to us and the communities we serve.





Join us for an evening that combines entertainment with making a difference.—perfect for poker enthusiasts and anyone in search of a memorable night. This isn't just any event; it's your chance to make a real difference while enjoying the game.

This special event blends the thrill of Texas Hold'em with our commitment to empowering youth through soccer.An engaging evening awaits with professional dealers, prizes, food, drinks and an exclusive sports themed silent auction.

Any questions? Contact us at [email protected]!