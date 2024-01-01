SLYC Annual Fundraising Gala

The Shining Lighte Youth Charity is a charity that provides educational programs and initiatives to underprivileged and margenalized youth to allow access to successful futures while changing generational cycles. We offer professional development, keynote or motivational speaking and programs. The SHINING LIGHTE YOUTH CHARITY provides education with targeted strategic support that is transformative to the community and to the youth it serves. At SLYC, we believe that educated, employed, engaged and healed young people possess the power to solve the world’s toughest problems. We take pride in connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives and are dedicated to helping them achieve their goals.

Our annual fundraiser will help to raise funds to allow the youth in need access to continued FREE programming and resources that will help them actualize their true passions and potential while removing economic and systemic barriers.

All in support of this event will enjoy an exciting night of Food, Fun and Philanthropy. Join us for a full evening of networking, entertainment, dinner and dancing and lots of giveaways. Any donations over the $75 ticket price will also be given a tax receipt for the additional contributions.





HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!