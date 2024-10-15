La Classique - Volunteer Opportunities

OCTOBER 17 - Love behind-the-scenes magic? Join us in the days before the race to help assemble athlete kits (shirts, numbers, goodies). A 3–4 hour shift where your organizational skills and team spirit shine. Small effort, big impact!
OCTOBER 17, 18. Be the friendly first face of La Classique! Hand out kits to athletes either before the event or at Ciele Athletics. Shifts are 3–4 hours. Perfect for people who love to connect, smile, and keep things running smoothly.
OCTOBER 18 - Calling all strong, detail-loving helpers! Help us build the race village and set up the course so that every athlete feels like a pro. If you take pride in making things “just right,” this role is for you.
RACE DAY -Halfway through the race, athletes need energy and encouragement — that’s where you come in! Be a guide, cheerleader, and hype squad, making sure participants feel unstoppable. Blocks of 3-4 hours
RACE DAY. Think of yourself as a host with the most. You’ll help sponsors, support zones, and guide participants in the race village. A friendly smile and willingness to jump in wherever needed is all it takes.
Blocks of 3-4 hours avialable form 8am to 5pm
RACE DAY. By far the funnest volunteer activity. Play games with kids in our interactive Games area; paint faces, temporary tattoos, help them warm up for their race and much more.
RACE DAY. For the early risers with positive vibes! Greet participants, check them in, and set the tone for an amazing day. Your energy = their excitement!
RACE DAY. Help keep the course safe and fun. Guide participants, ensure they finish happy and healthy, and support smooth movement along the route. Shifts are 3–4 hours.
RACE DAY. Bring the energy, the costumes, the music, and the smiles! Help create a festival atmosphere that participants will never forget. Groups welcome — we’ll pre-screen, but creativity is encouraged!
The final heroes of the day! Help us wrap up the village and course so the site looks as good (or better!) than we found it. It’s the perfect role for team players who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves.
